MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A presentation of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's book,“Neutrality of Turkmenistan – A Bright Path to Peace and Trust”, published in Azerbaijani, is being held in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan. Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Gurbanmammet Elyasov, is presenting the book.

The book consists of nine chapters and examines the establishment of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality, its historical background and legal foundations. It also explores the significance of the country's neutral status in ensuring regional and global stability, as well as its role in addressing pressing international issues.

The final chapter contains historical documents, speeches delivered by the Turkmen president at international forums, and agreements signed by the country on a bilateral and multilateral basis.

The book was previously published in Turkmen, Russian and English, and later translated into Japanese and Azerbaijani.

The story is being updated