(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, California, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp-derived THC brand BudPop ( ) today announced its Black Friday THC Sale, with savings of up to 45% across its entire online catalog. From 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 27, every product is 45% off. For the rest of the sale, from 12:00 a.m. PT on Nov. 27 through 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, every product is 42% off. The three-day event covers Black Friday and the full weekend that follows, with no product exclusions. Most brand-wide hemp THC Black Friday offers this year run 25% to 40% off. Shoppers can build one order across Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC gummies, multi-cannabinoid blends, THC Sodas in 12-ounce cans, and vapes. The discount is available at . The sale arrives about two weeks before Dec. 11, 2026, when most of a revised federal hemp definition is scheduled to take effect. Under that definition, finished hemp-derived products containing more than 0.4 mg of total THC per container will no longer qualify as federal hemp. Black Friday THC Sale 2026: Dates and Discounts BudPop's Black Friday THC Sale runs for three days, from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2026. A five-hour window on Friday morning, 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET, carries 45% off. The rest of the weekend carries 42% off. Both discounts apply sitewide with no exclusions, so every product on is eligible, including gummies, THC Sodas, vapes, multi-packs, and already-marked-down items. Other offers and rewards points follow BudPop's standard store terms on Budpop. One discount across every category lets shoppers compare formats in a single cart.

Discount Eastern Time (ET) Pacific Time (PT) 45% off Fri., Nov. 27, 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Fri., Nov. 27, 3:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. 42% off Fri., Nov. 27, 11:00 a.m. to Mon., Nov. 30, 2:59 a.m. Fri., Nov. 27, 8:00 a.m. to Sun., Nov. 29, 11:59 p.m.





Sale detail Information Brand BudPop Discount 45% off from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 27; 42% off for the rest of the sale Sale dates November 27-29, 2026 ( 12:00 a.m. PT Nov. 27 to 11:59 p.m. PT Nov. 29) Duration Three days Coverage Sitewide, no exclusions Shopping channel BudPop official website

45% vs. 42% Off: What Shoppers Save

A 45% discount removes $45 from every $100 of products in the cart, and a 42% discount removes $42. Because BudPop's sale has no exclusions, the discount applies to the entire product subtotal. Taxes and shipping are calculated separately at checkout.

Cart subtotal Discounted subtotal at 45% (6-11 a.m. ET, Nov. 27) Discounted subtotal at 42% (rest of weekend) $50 $27.50 (save $22.50) $29 (save $21) $100 $55 (save $45) $58 (save $42) $150 $82.50 (save $67.50) $87 (save $63) $200 $110 (save $90) $116 (save $84) $250 $137.50 (save $112.50) $145 (save $105)

Illustrative calculations before taxes and shipping, assuming all items qualify.

On a single product, a 5 mg THC Soda 8-pack listed at $48.00 drops to $26.40 during the 45% window and $27.84 at 42%.

BudPop's standard free shipping on orders over $99 applies during the sale. During the 45% window, a cart needs about $180 at regular prices to reach $99. At 42%, it needs about $171. The $200 and $250 carts above clear that mark at either discount; the $150 cart does not.

Black Friday THC Deals by Category

BudPop's sale covers its full catalog of hemp-derived products in one checkout. Every listed item carries the same discount at the same time, 45% during the Friday morning window and 42% for the rest of the weekend, so shoppers can compare gummies, canned THC sodas, and vapes by strength, size, and final price.

THC Gummies on Sale for Black Friday

Gummies are BudPop's largest category, with Delta-8, Delta-9, and multi-cannabinoid formulas. Each label lists THC per gummy and per jar. Sale prices below show the 45% window first, then 42%.



Cosmic Punch Delta-9 Gummies: 15 mg or 20 mg per gummy, 30 per jar (450 mg or 600 mg), from $79.95, or $43.97 at 45% and $46.37 at 42%.

Knockout Gummies: 25 mg Delta-8, 10 mg Delta-9, and 1 mg THCP per gummy, in Strawnana. $79.95, or $43.97 at 45% and $46.37 at 42%.

Delta-8 Blue Dream Gummies: 750 mg jar, rated 4.85 out of 5 across 487 ratings. $59.95, or $32.97 at 45% and $34.77 at 42%. Dream Gummies: 2 mg Delta-9 THC with Blue Lotus extract, CBG, and CBN per gummy. $64.99, or $35.74 at 45% and $37.69 at 42%.

THC Sodas From $3.30 a Can

BudPop THC Sodas come in 12-ounce cans, each one serving with 5 mg or 10 mg of nano-emulsified, hemp-derived THC. Cran Razz is the lightest flavor at 45 calories and 11 g of sugar. Blood Orange Pomegranate has 80 calories, and Cherry Lime Chill has 90. All three are listed at 0.0% ABV with no CBD. On sale, the 5 mg 8-pack drops from $48.00 to $26.40 ($3.30 a can) during the 45% window and $27.84 ($3.48 a can) at 42%, and the 10 mg 8-pack is $30.80 ($3.85 a can) at 45% and $32.48 ($4.06 a can) at 42%.

Vapes, THCA and CBD Products

BudPop's vape range includes Delta-8 cartridges, Delta-8 disposable pens, and a THCP vape. The same sitewide discount applies to BudPop's THCA, THCP, and CBD lines and accessories.

Stock Up Before the Dec. 11 Hemp Rule Change

BudPop's sale ends 12 days before Dec. 11, 2026, the scheduled effective date for most of the revised federal hemp definition. From that date, finished hemp-derived products with more than 0.4 mg of total THC per container will no longer meet the federal definition of hemp.

Congress rewrote the definition in Public Law 119-37, enacted Nov. 12, 2025. A later funding law, H.R. 6500, moved most changes to Dec. 11. According to the Congressional Research Service, the definition counts total THC, including THCA, and treats a container as "the innermost packaging in direct contact" with the product.

The limit measures each can or jar as a whole. A 10 mg THC Soda holds 25 times the 0.4 mg threshold, and a 450 mg jar of Cosmic Punch gummies holds 1,125 times that amount.

As of Nov. 13, bills to delay or repeal the change had not been heard, according to Hemp Law Group. BudPop is encouraging customers to stock up on their favorite products at Black Friday prices before the rules change on Dec. 11.

What to Compare Before Checkout

A sitewide discount works best when shoppers compare products on equal terms. BudPop lists cannabinoid content per serving on each product page so that customers can weigh strength, quantity, and final price before checkout.



Product category: Gummies, THC Sodas, and vapes suit different routines.

THC quantity: Check THC per serving and per container.

Package size: Compare piece counts, can counts, and jar sizes.

Product price: Multiply the listed price by 0.55 during the 45% window, or by 0.58 for the rest of the weekend, to estimate the sale price.

Laboratory reports: Find batch-specific Certificates of Analysis on BudPop's lab testing page.

Ingredients and labeling: Review each ingredient list and serving directions. Shipping eligibility: Confirm the product ships to the destination state.

How to Shop the BudPop Black Friday Sale

Customers can claim the discount on between 12:00 a.m. PT on Nov. 27 and 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 29. Orders completed between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 27, receive 45% off; all other orders during the sale receive 42% off.

1. Visit .

2. Browse the catalog; every listed product is eligible.

3. Add selected products to the cart.

4. Go to checkout.

5. Confirm the discount appears in the checkout summary.

6. Review shipping charges, taxes, and state eligibility.

7. Complete the order before 11:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 for 45% off, or before 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 29 for 42% off.

Last-Minute Orders and Delivery Times

The sale ends on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT, which is 2:59 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 30. Orders completed before that time receive the 42% sale price. The 45% price applies only to orders completed between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 27.

BudPop processes orders Monday through Friday, excluding weekends and holidays, and allows one to two business days. Orders placed on Saturday, Nov. 28 or Sunday, Nov. 29 enter processing on Monday, Nov. 30.

Free-shipping orders typically arrive five to seven days after shipping, so shoppers who want their order before Dec. 11 should order early in the sale. Estimates and state restrictions appear in BudPop's shipping policy.

Shipping, Returns and Age Rules



Shipping: Free over $99. Standard shipping typically arrives five to seven days after dispatch; expedited takes up to three, excluding Alaska and Hawaii.

Age: Customers must be 21 or older. THC Sodas ship in unmarked packaging with an adult signature.

States: BudPop ships only where hemp-derived products are legal. Returns: Refunds are accepted within 30 days of delivery. Flower of 14 grams or more is final sale. The standard 30-day guarantee covers sale orders.

Complete terms are posted on .

Black Friday THC Sale FAQ

When Does BudPop's Black Friday Sale Start?

The sale starts on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT ( 3:00 a.m. ET ) on BudPop's official website.

When Is BudPop's 45% Off Window?

The 45% discount runs from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET (3:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. PT) on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. All other hours of the sale carry 42% off.

When Does the BudPop Black Friday Sale End?

The sale ends on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Orders completed before then receive 42% off, or 45% off during the Friday morning window.

Is BudPop Offering Its Discount on Its Entire Website?

Yes. Both the 45% and 42% discounts apply sitewide with no exclusions, covering every product listed on during the sale.

Can Customers Combine the Black Friday Discount With Other BudPop Offers?

Multi-packs and marked-down items qualify. Other offers and rewards points follow BudPop's standard store terms on .

Does the Discount Apply to THC Gummies, Drinks, and Vapes?

Yes. THC gummies, THC sodas, and vapes all qualify, along with THCA, THCP, and CBD products.

Why Is December 11, 2026, Relevant to This Black Friday Sale?

Most of the revised federal hemp definition takes effect that day. Finished products above 0.4 mg of total THC per container will no longer qualify as federal hemp.

Can BudPop Orders Be Shipped to Every US State?

No. BudPop ships only to states where hemp-derived products are legal. Each product page lists any state restrictions.

About BudPop

BudPop is a Southern California-based online retailer of hemp-derived THC products, founded in 2021. Its catalog includes Delta-8, Delta-9, and multi-cannabinoid gummies, THC Sodas, vapes, and THCA products. BudPop states that every batch is tested by independent third-party laboratories and publishes Certificates of Analysis on its lab testing page. Current products and promotion details are at .

Disclaimer: BudPop products are intended for adults 21 years of age and older. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. BudPop products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a healthcare professional before use, especially if pregnant, nursing, or taking medication. Do not drive or operate machinery after use. Laws governing hemp-derived cannabinoid products vary by state and are changing at the federal level; customers are responsible for confirming that products are legal where they live. Promotion terms, pricing, and product eligibility are subject to change.

CONTACT: BudPop Support Team Phone: 213-421-8328 Web: contact-us/ Email:... Address: Triangle Dr, Commerce, CA 90040