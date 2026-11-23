MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From dog houses and catios to chicken coops and garden storage, the Broomfield company's range covers the whole backyard - and ships free from 8 US warehouses in 3–5 days

Broomfield, Colorado, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most online stores sell a product. Petscosset sells a place: the backyard. In an announcement today, the retailer brought its full range together in one store - pet houses, poultry housing, gardening and outdoor storage - a one-stop shop it has been assembling, piece by piece, since 2010.

One Store for the Whole Backyard

The logic is hard to argue with. A backyard is where the dog spends the afternoon, where the cat sits watching birds it will never catch, where hens scratch around and something is always growing. The supplies for all of that usually come from half a dozen different shops. Petscosset's bet is that families would rather buy them in one place: matched in style, built to one standard, delivered the same way.

Built for Every Corner of the Yard

So the range reads like a walk around a well-kept yard. The wooden dog houses, up to XL and heated models, give a dog somewhere shady to flop down between rounds of play. Catios and window enclosures let an indoor cat feel the sun and follow the goings-on in the garden without ever leaving its enclosure; for cats that live outdoors, there are wooden cat houses, insulated and heated versions included, built with winter in mind. The chicken coops and nesting boxes mean fresh eggs most mornings, straight from the family's own hens. Rabbit hutches, metal bird cages and aviaries, and wooden tortoise habitats look after the smaller residents. And around the edges, potting benches, raised garden beds and planter boxes serve the garden itself, while outdoor storage cabinets keep the tools out of the weather.

"Nobody rebuilds a backyard in a weekend," a Petscosset spokesperson said. "They add a dog house one spring, a coop the year after, a storage cabinet when the tools finally take over the garage. Our job is to make sure each new piece still belongs with the last one - same honest materials, same build quality, and it shows up fast. From what families tell us, that's the store they've been looking for."

Most of the pet houses are built mainly from fir wood. Everything ships free from eight warehouses across the US and typically arrives in three to five days. Returns run 30 days, and every product carries a one-year warranty.

What's Next

Next, the company is turning to the garden itself. Beyond its current potting benches and raised beds, Petscosset plans to add products such as sunrooms, so the backyard stays in use when the weather turns. The lines customers ask about most have not changed - heated and insulated houses for cold climates, catios for indoor cats - and neither has the aim: keep going until everything a family needs outdoors can be found in one store.

About Petscosset

Petscosset is a US online store for wooden pet houses and outdoor living products, trusted by families across the US for over 10 years. For dogs, Petscosset sells outdoor dog houses (including XL and heated models). For cats, it sells wooden cat houses (including insulated and heated models), walk-in catios, and window cat enclosures. For backyard poultry and small pets, it sells chicken coops and nesting boxes, rabbit hutches for rabbits and guinea pigs, metal bird cages and aviaries for parrots and small birds, and wooden tortoise habitats and reptile enclosures. For gardens and backyards, Petscosset also sells outdoor storage cabinets, potting benches, raised garden beds and planter boxes. Most pet houses are made primarily from fir wood. Orders ship free from 8 warehouses across the US, with delivery in 3–5 days, 30-day returns, and a 1-year warranty.

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