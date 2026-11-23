MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The collaboration will bring together Quantum X Labs' expertise in quantum technologies with Elbit Systems' advanced defense technology capabilities

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs (“Quantum X Labs” or the“Company”), a quantum technology company developing advanced quantum computing, quantum sensing, quantum error correction and quantum applications technologies, today announced that it has signed a joint R&D program development agreement with Elbit Systems, a leading global defense technology company, to jointly develop technological solutions and explore potential commercial opportunities.

The agreement establishes a collaborative development framework combining Quantum X Labs' proprietary quantum technology expertise with Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber, who has extensive experience in the development and integration of advanced technological systems for demanding operational environments. Under the agreement, Quantum X Labs will contribute its technological capabilities and expertise, while Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber will bring its advanced capabilities in complex systems integration and defense technologies.

The collaboration is intended to explore the potential of integrating these complementary capabilities into an advanced technological framework, with the objective of supporting future developments in secure applications requiring sophisticated technological integration.

The integration of these technological fields presents potential opportunities for the development of advanced systems addressing future requirements for precision, resilience and secure information exchange.

The joint R&D agreement with Elbit Systems represents a further step in the Company's strategy to collaborate with established industry leaders in translating its quantum technologies into potential real-world applications. Elbit Systems brings extensive experience in integrating complex technologies into advanced defense systems.

The agreement aligns with Quantum X Labs' strategy of accelerating the development and potential commercialization of its quantum technology portfolio through collaboration with established industrial and technology partners. By combining its proprietary quantum research and development capabilities with the engineering and systems integration expertise of leading industry participants, Quantum X Labs aims to advance technologies beyond laboratory development and toward potential practical applications.

The Company views the collaboration with Elbit Systems as an important step in expanding its engagement with the defense and advanced technology sectors, where the demand for such quantum technology continues to evolve.

The development activities will be conducted in accordance with the terms of the agreement, with specific technical details remaining confidential .

About Elbit Systems .

Elbit Systems is a leading global defense technology company, delivering advanced solutions for a secure and safer world. Elbit Systems develops, manufactures, integrates and sustains a range of next-generation solutions across multiple domains.

Driven by its agile, collaborative culture, and leveraging Israel's technology ecosystem, Elbit Systems enables customers to address rapidly evolving battlefield challenges and overcome threats.

About Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Quantum X Labs' and its subsidiaries' strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“seek,”“will,”“consider,”“likely,”“assume,”“estimate,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“do not believe,”“aim,”“predict,”“plan,”“project,”“continue,”“potential,”“guidance,”“objective,”“outlook,”“trends,”“future,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“target,”“on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the Company's strategic direction and technological roadmap,, potential applications of its technologies in defense, aerospace, homeland security, critical infrastructure and other industries, anticipated strategic partnerships and commercial opportunities, and the Company's ability to translate its intellectual property and research programs into commercial products, governmental programs and revenue-generating opportunities. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on 10-K and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Quantum X Labs is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

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