MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the“Company” or“Stallion”) (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce the commencement of two of four planned geophysical surveys on its flagship Moonlite Project in the southwestern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The work is being executed by Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. (“Axiom”) under the recently signed Master Services Agreement and builds directly on encouraging 2026 drilling results and integrated geophysical datasets along the Coyote corridor.

A borehole electromagnetic (BHEM) survey is currently underway on recently completed diamond drill hole ML26-009. The survey is designed to further refine the airborne time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) conductivity model, providing higher-resolution subsurface information to prioritize and orient future drill holes. The Company intends to complete BHEM surveys on all exploratory drill holes planned for the current field season.

In parallel, Axiom has initiated a high-resolution unmanned aerial vehicle magnetic (UAV Mag) survey over the Coyote target area. The survey will cover approximately 587 line-kilometers, flown on 200-metre-spaced traverse lines with 2,000-metre-spaced tie lines. The high-resolution magnetic data will aid interpretation of structures identified in the recently completed ground gravity survey, helping refine the structural framework and further improve targeting of upcoming drilling.







Figure 1: Planned UAV Magnetic Survey Flight Lines over the Coyote Target Area, Moonlite Project (200 m grid spacing; survey boundary shown in red). Image courtesy of Axiom Geophysics & Remote Sensing.

Geophysics & Remote Sensing

Michelle Roth, Interim CEO of Stallion, said,“These surveys represent a deliberate, high-impact step that directly benefits shareholders. By systematically refining our conductivity models and structural understanding with borehole EM and high-resolution magnetics, we are concentrating capital on the highest-probability targets along the Coyote corridor. Combined with the encouraging drill results to date, this work is designed to accelerate discovery potential while maximizing the efficiency of every exploration dollar. Executing the strengthened technical partnership with Axiom and Atha Energy, Stallion is methodically de-risking and advancing one of the more compelling greenfield uranium opportunities in the Athabasca Basin.”

The surveys form part of a multi-layered geophysical program that complements the ongoing Phase II diamond drilling at Coyote. Phase II continues to test priority positions along the corridor, guided by integrated gravity, electromagnetic, magnetic, and structural data. Under the recently amended option agreement, Stallion and Atha are advancing the optioned ground toward a 50/50 joint venture while preserving exploration expenditure requirements.

Moonlite remains Stallion's flagship asset, covering a large, underexplored land position in the southwestern Athabasca Basin and host to multiple Tier 1 targets, including the actively drilled Coyote corridor. The Company continues to pursue a disciplined, data-driven approach aimed at identifying high-grade uranium mineralization consistent with the basin's world-class deposit style.

The Company also announces that Matthew Schwab has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Board thanks Mr. Schwab for his contributions to Stallion, including his technical leadership as former Chief Executive Officer and his role in advancing the understanding of the Moonlite Project and Coyote Target.

Qualifying Statement:

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures for Stallion Uranium have been reviewed and approved by Brent Jellicoe, P.Geo., Pri.Sci.Nat., VP Exploration (Axiom Exploration), a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Jellicoe is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Stallion Uranium Corp.

Stallion Uranium is a uranium exploration company focused on its significant land package in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, including the Moonlite Project (encompassing both 100%-owned claims and claims optioned from Atha Energy). The Company is advancing multiple high-priority targets with the goal of discovering high-grade uranium mineralization.

About Axiom Exploration Group Ltd.

Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. is a privately held, employee-owned technical firm specializing in geological, geophysical, environmental, remote sensing, engineering, and management consulting services for the mineral exploration sector.

About Atha Energy Corp.

Atha Energy Corp. (TSX-V: SASK) is a uranium exploration company with a large land position in the Athabasca Basin.

For more information, please contact:

Michelle Roth, Interim CEO

Stallion Uranium Corp.

Email:...

Website:

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), and all statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements relating to: the execution and expected benefits of the Master Services Agreement with Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. and the amended option agreement with Atha Energy Corp., including the potential path to an equal 50/50 joint venture on the Moonlite Project; Atha's right (but not obligation) to make a cash payment of $2,500,000 to Stallion upon the occurrence of a material discovery, and the anticipated use of any such proceeds to fund exploration and for general working capital; the effect of the Acquisition Payment on the parties' respective interests in the Property, including Stallion's earn-in reducing to 50% and Atha's retained interest increasing to 50%; the governance and operational structure of the contemplated joint venture, the expected continuation and expansion of the 2026 drill program at the Coyote Target; and the Amendment's anticipated acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange; all of which are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of Stallion's management on the date such statements are made and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation: risks associated with the formation and operation of the contemplated joint venture, including disputes between joint venture partners; uncertainty that the TSX Venture Exchange will accept the Amendment on the terms described or at all; exploration risks, including the risk that drilling, geophysical, or geochemical programs do not identify economic uranium mineralization; general risks associated with mineral exploration, including unpredictable results, increased costs, and regulatory requirements; risks related to changes in uranium commodity prices; risks related to the ability to obtain required financing for exploration activities; and general economic, market, and business conditions; and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, and accordingly readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Stallion does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws, and the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary note.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at