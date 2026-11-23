MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUELPH, Ontario, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS” or“Company”; TSX: HPS.A) today announced the appointment of Sandra Ketchen to its Board of Directors (“Board”), effective December 1, 2026. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Gregory Yull as the new Lead Independent Director of the Board.

Ms. Ketchen is a senior executive with global experience spanning healthcare services, manufacturing, and automation. Ms. Ketchen currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Health Care, a leading provider of in-home health care and support services. She previously held senior executive roles with ATS Automation and Celestica, each of which included operational management of key divisions. Ms. Ketchen brings deep experience in business transformation, strategic growth, M&A integration and building high-performing teams across international markets.

Mr. Yull has been a member of the Board since May 2025 and has been appointed to both its Governance Committee and its Human Resources and Compensation Committee. A former Chief Executive Officer and Director of Intertape Polymer, he brings extensive executive and governance experience from managing global manufacturing companies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sandra to the HPS Board. Her proven success driving manufacturing excellence will be a valuable asset as we scale our operations to meet growing demand for our products,” said Bill Hammond, Chair of the Board.“We look forward to drawing on Sandra's experience and strategic insight as we sharpen our focus on HPS's strategic growth priorities. I am also pleased that Greg Yull will serve as our Lead Independent Director. He continues a strong tradition of independent directors who have provided steady leadership and guidance to HPS, and I am confident he will do the same at such an exciting time for the Company.”

Ms. Ketchen will serve as a director until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until her successor is duly elected or appointed.

About Hammond Power Solutions Inc.

HPS enables electrification through its portfolio of power conversion, power distribution and power quality solutions, including dry-type transformers, power electronics and related products used across critical electrical infrastructure and industrial applications. The Company has manufacturing plants in North America, Europe, and Asia, and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the anticipated contributions of Ms. Ketchen to the Board and the Company's strategic direction. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including changes in business, economic, regulatory and market conditions, changes in the composition or priorities of the Board, and other factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.

For further information, please contact:

David Feick

Investor Relations

519-822-2441

...