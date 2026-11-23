MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“” or the“”), a financial software and market infrastructure company and majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually,“” and“”), today announced that, following the completion of the independent investigation conducted by the Board of Directors' Audit Committee, it has retained Alex Spiro, Partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, to advise the Company concerning any and all available legal remedies in connection with recent short reports and ongoing trading activity in the Company's common shares.

Quinn Emanuel's representation includes examining the publication and circulation of the reports, analyzing related trading activity in the Company's securities, and evaluating potential legal claims against those responsible.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies Inc. is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transformation and the transition to an AI-augmented economy.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, the parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot and Adaptive Infrastructure, and the founder and creator of Abaxx Labs and the SmarterMarketsTM podcast.

For more information, visit investors.abaxx.tech .

Media Inquiries

Tara Hayes

...

Investor Inquiries

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ...

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain“forward-looking statements” and“forward-looking information” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“project”,“intend”,“expect”,“may”,“will”,“plan”,“should”,“would”,“could”,“target”,“propose”,“goal”,“objective”,“ongoing”,“potential”,“likely” or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements regarding the scope, conduct and outcome of Quinn Emanuel's review of the publication and circulation of the reports and related trading activity in the Company's securities, and whether any legal claims are pursued and the outcome of any such claims. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: the risk that the review does not identify any actionable conduct; and that the Company determines not to pursue any legal claims, or that any claims pursued are unsuccessful or result in costs to the Company. In addition, particular assumptions which could impact the review by Quinn Emanuel and future results of the business of Abaxx include, but are not limited to, Abaxx's assumption that: Quinn Emanuel will be able to gather information to assess trading activity; the facts will support potential legal claims under applicable laws, in the U.S or otherwise; the review will be completed on a reasonable timeline; the Company will have the financial resources to pursue potential claims; and the expected benefits will outweigh the costs. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx's normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors, risks and assumptions is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represent the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.