Mariam Metreveli, Soprano

Mariam Metreveli in Concert

Mariam Metreveli and Sergey Iorov Performing at Carnegie Hall

The Georgian soprano performed Verdi at Carnegie Hall after winning First Prize at the NY Classical Debut Awards, marking a new chapter in her career.

- Mariam MetreveliNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Georgian soprano Mariam Metreveli celebrated a major milestone in her emerging operatic career on November 14, 2026, making her Carnegie Hall debut at Weill Recital Hall after winning First Prize at the NY Classical Debut Awards, an international competition for classical musicians. Performing music by Giuseppe Verdi, the New York-based singer took the stage alongside pianist and vocal coach Sergey Yorov, marking her first major concert appearance and an important step toward her ambition of building a professional career in opera.For Metreveli, the achievement carried particular significance. Having begun formal vocal training only approximately a year and a half earlier, she arrived at Carnegie Hall after an unconventional artistic journey that included studies in law, theater, and dance before ultimately committing herself to opera.The opportunity arose when Metreveli discovered the NY Classical Debut Awards through Instagram and decided to enter the international competition. Her First Prize recognition led to an appearance at the competition's Gala Concert, providing an opportunity to perform on one of the world's most recognized classical music stages."This competition gave me the encouragement and confidence I needed to continue pursuing singing," Metreveli explained. "Without this opportunity, I would not have continued singing. This competition gave me a reason to keep going."Her Carnegie Hall performance was especially meaningful because it featured music by Giuseppe Verdi, the composer whose operas have long held a deeply personal significance for her.Metreveli's connection to Verdi extends beyond her admiration for his musical language. During a difficult period in her personal life, marked by the loss of her unborn child and the subsequent breakdown of her family, she found solace in the emotional intensity of his operas and the experiences of their tragic characters.Learning about Verdi's own experiences of family loss further strengthened her connection to his music. What began as a source of comfort gradually became an artistic motivation, encouraging her to express through singing emotions she had previously experienced primarily as a listener.Performing Verdi at Carnegie Hall therefore represented more than a professional debut. It was the culmination of a personal decision to pursue music despite significant challenges and to transform a longstanding passion into a serious artistic commitment."My Carnegie Hall debut reminded me of a promise I made to myself: every time I fall, I will rise again like a phoenix and keep going," said Metreveli. "I will believe in myself and trust in God. I believe that this dedication will lead me to victory."Metreveli prepared for the performance under the guidance of Tamar Iveri, the internationally recognized Georgian opera singer with whom she studies voice, and Sergey Yorov, her pianist and vocal coach, who accompanied her during the Gala Concert.Their mentorship has played an important role in her transition toward professional vocal performance, helping her develop the technical and interpretive skills required for operatic repertoire.Born in Georgia, Metreveli initially pursued a different professional direction, studying law and developing an interest in politics and public service. Her artistic interests, however, began much earlier. She discovered classical music and ballet at the age of four and later studied drama at a theater studio.During her university years, she participated in productions at a state theater, wrote plays, and taught children speech, contemporary dance, and traditional Georgian dance. She also explored operatic singing independently, learning arias and working on her voice before beginning formal vocal studies in New York.Her First Prize at the NY Classical Debut Awards and subsequent Carnegie Hall appearance have now encouraged her to pursue additional professional competitions and performance opportunities.Among her ambitions is a journey to Italy, Verdi's homeland, within the next two years, where she hopes to participate in a competition dedicated to the composer's music.Metreveli sees her Carnegie Hall debut as the beginning of a longer artistic journey rather than the culmination of her achievements. She hopes to continue developing her voice, expand her repertoire, and eventually perform on major international opera stages.Her experience also carries a message for aspiring musicians who may be considering a professional artistic path later in life: meaningful opportunities can emerge through persistence, dedication, and the willingness to begin again."Whatever comes your way, try to see it with hope," Metreveli added. "Today may be hard, but tomorrow can be brighter."The NY Classical Debut Awards Gala Concert took place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall in New York City, bringing together musicians selected through the international competition.About Mariam MetreveliMariam Metreveli is a Georgian soprano based in New York City. Originally trained in law, she has a background in theater, dance, and performing arts education. She began formal vocal studies in New York approximately a year and a half before her Carnegie Hall debut and currently studies with Georgian opera singer Tamar Iveri, working with pianist and vocal coach Sergey Yorov. In November 2026, she won First Prize at the NY Classical Debut Awards and made her Carnegie Hall debut performing music by Giuseppe Verdi. She is pursuing further professional competitions and opportunities to establish an international operatic career.The NY Classical Debut Awards is an international competition for classical musicians, offering selected winners the opportunity to perform at its Gala Concerts at Carnegie Hall in New York City. The competition also provides professional development opportunities designed to enhance artists' international visibility, strengthen their credentials, and support their musical careers.

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Elite Music Careers | New York, NY

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Georgian Soprano Mariam Metreveli Wins First Prize and Makes Carnegie Hall Debut News Provided By NY Music Dialogues LLC November 23, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry



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