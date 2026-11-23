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Cannabis nuns publish a three-part series examining the economic, political, and historical forces behind federal hemp restrictions scheduled for December 11.

MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following Willie Nelson's public opposition to federal hemp restrictions, the Sisters of the Valley are urging Congress to stop the pending hemp ban before it takes effect on December 11, 2026.The California-based sisterhood, which has manufactured hemp-derived wellness products since 2015, is publishing a three-part investigative series examining the consequences of the legislation, the financial interests surrounding it, and the centuries-old struggle of independent producers to preserve their livelihoods.The Sisters are encouraging Americans to read the series, examine the evidence, and contact their congressional representatives from their own computers.“Willie Nelson has brought national attention to the concerns of people who depend on hemp-derived products,” said Sister Hilda.“We all hope Congress will do something before December 11th. Our article series explains why we believe this issue deserves further consideration.”A $38.7 Billion Industry Faces Sweeping RestrictionsAccording to Whitney Economics' 2026 U.S. Hemp Cannabinoid Report, the American hemp-derived cannabinoid market is valued at an estimated $38.7 billion. The report identifies 3,252 manufacturers and processors and estimates that the industry supports approximately 350,000 jobs. Its analysis projects that only 8.5% of existing hemp-cannabinoid products would remain available under the new federal restrictions. The legislation establishes a limit of 0.4 milligrams of total THC and certain related cannabinoids per finished product container.For Sisters of the Valley, that means a half-ounce tin of topical salve containing approximately 7 milligrams of THC would exceed the new federal limit by more than seventeen times, despite complying with the longstanding federal hemp standard of less than 0.3% THC by dry weight.The Sisters' investigative series examines the issue from three perspectives.Article One –“The Sisters Urge Congress to Do Something” contains the entire plea to congress and discusses federal restrictions' consequences for independent hemp businesses.Article Two -“Follow the Money: Who Is Behind the Federal Hemp Ban?” investigates political contributions, industry competition, California's regulatory history, and the financial interests that stand to benefit when independent producers disappear.Article Three -“1400 to 2026: From the Theft of the Brewing Industry to the Theft of the Hemp Industry” explores the historical relationship between women's economic independence, communal living, and government restrictions on traditional occupations.Together, the articles ask a central question: Who benefits when government regulation removes thousands of independent producers from the marketplace?Willie Nelson has long been associated with cannabis advocacy, and his opposition to the pending hemp restrictions has brought additional public attention to the issue. The Sisters of the Valley are adding their voices to that effort, calling on Congress to reconsider legislation that threatens existing businesses, jobs, and consumer access to hemp-derived products.The Sisters believe the debate should include the people whose livelihoods are directly affected, rather than being dominated by established corporate interests. The Sisters are asking Americans to read the investigative series and communicate their concerns directly to their elected representatives. The campaign is designed to make participation possible from anywhere in the country.About Sisters of the ValleyFounded in California in 2015, Sisters of the Valley is a women-led organization inspired by the Beguine traditions of medieval Europe. The Sisters manufacture plant-based wellness products, practice communal living, and advocate for women's economic independence and access to traditional plant remedies.

Sister Kate

Sisters of the Valley

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Following Willie Nelson's Lead, Sisters of the Valley Urge Congress to Stop the Hemp Ban News Provided By Sisters of the Valley November 23, 2026, 12:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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