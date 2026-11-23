Table Linen Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

De-Identified Health Data Market

The Business Research Company's De-Identified Health Data Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The de-identified health data market has been expanding quickly in recent years, driven by advances in healthcare technology and data management. As the healthcare sector increasingly relies on digital solutions, this market is set to experience substantial growth in the near future. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and important trends shaping this evolving industry.

Market Size and Rapid Growth Prospects in the De-Identified Health Data Market

The market for de-identified health data is projected to grow from $9.2 billion in 2025 to $10.31 billion in 2026, registering a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. This expansion during the recent period is largely due to the rising adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), increasing demand for population health analytics, the growth of clinical research databases, heightened emphasis on patient privacy compliance, and the broader availability of structured healthcare data. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue growing robustly, reaching $16.07 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.7%. Key contributors to this forecasted rise include the increasing use of AI-powered health insights, escalating investments in precision medicine research, the growth of value-based care analytics, greater demand for secure health data exchange, and the expanding use of real-world evidence in regulatory decision-making.

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Understanding De-Identified Health Data and Its Importance

De-identified health data consists of patient information that has had all personally identifiable details, such as names, addresses, and social security numbers, removed. This process ensures that the data cannot be traced back to any individual, which is crucial for protecting patient privacy. Such anonymized data enables healthcare providers, researchers, and organizations to analyze health trends, improve treatments, and develop effective public health policies without compromising confidentiality.

The Influence of Electronic Health Records on Market Growth

One of the primary factors driving the expansion of the de-identified health data market is the growing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs). EHRs represent a digital version of a patient's complete medical history, including diagnoses, treatments, medications, lab results, and other pertinent health information, all securely stored and shared among authorized healthcare providers. The increasing use of EHRs is motivated by their ability to improve patient care and safety by providing accurate, real-time access to comprehensive medical data. De-identified health data complements EHRs by facilitating secure data sharing and enabling advanced analytics while safeguarding patient privacy. This synergy enhances clinical decision-making and overall healthcare outcomes. For example, in August 2025, the National Center for Biotechnology Information, under the US National Library of Medicine and National Institutes of Health, reported that by 2024, the majority of hospitals had implemented patient engagement capabilities, allowing patients to electronically view (99%), download (96%), and share (84%) their health information with third parties. This widespread uptake of EHRs is a major growth catalyst for the de-identified health data sector.

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North America's Leading Position and Asia-Pacific's Growth Outlook in the Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the de-identified health data market, demonstrating its leadership in healthcare data management and privacy practices. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on the market's development and potential.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



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Analysis of De-Identified Health Data Market Segmentation Highlights Significant Growth Opportunities Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 23, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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