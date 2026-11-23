MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS ) 'We the Leaders' president K. Annamalai on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to send officials to Thiruparankundram hill near Madurai on Tuesday to light the Karthigai Deepam on the stone pillar there.

He said failure to light the lamp would, in his view, amount to contempt of court. Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Annamalai said the Supreme Court had made clear that government officials alone should go up the hill to light the lamp.

He called on the administration to make arrangements for them to do so and said lighting the Deepam would confer no ownership rights over the site.

Annamalai accused the previous DMK government of failing to carry out an earlier judicial order permitting the lamp to be lit on the pillar. The government in Tamil Nadu had since changed, he said, but he saw little difference in the way the present administration was handling the issue.

Responding to Minister Arunraj's remark that Tamil Nadu would not become a land of riots, Annamalai asked who was putting religious harmony at risk.

He urged the government to ensure that its own handling of the ceremony did not create tension. He also questioned whether the government had again approached the Supreme Court with a petition seeking a review of its order.

Annamalai said the administration had a specific task before it on Tuesday. Under his reading of the order, responsibility for lighting the lamp on the hill rested with government officials.

He said the question of who owned the site was separate from whether officials could go there and perform the ceremony.

At the same interaction, Annamalai appealed to Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay to write to the Centre seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the disappearance of a girl from Gingee in Tamil Nadu.

He said 40 days had passed since she went missing and investigators had yet to find a clue to her whereabouts. Annamalai urged Vijay to set aside any considerations of prestige in deciding whether to seek the central agency's help.

He said the CBI could not take up the case on its own and called on the Chief Minister to make a formal request. With the girl still missing, he said, the priority was to find her.