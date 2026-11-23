MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 23 (IANS) Former Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday accused Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan of making an inflammatory speech in Kannur, alleging that his remarks amounted to an open challenge to the rule of law and an attempt to incite party cadres against political opponents.

In a social media post, Vijayan said Satheesan's reported remarks that his government would seek revenge for past attacks on Youth Congress and student leaders, "one by one", amounted to a blatant violation of the constitutional oath taken by a Chief Minister.

He also questioned the constitution of Special Investigation Teams (SITs), alleging that Satheesan's remarks had cast doubts on the impartiality of investigations and amounted to political pressure on police officers.

"If any law and order problems arise as a consequence, the Chief Minister will bear full responsibility," Vijayan said, adding that the presence of two ministers at the Kannur meeting made the issue more serious.

Satheesan had made the controversial remarks while addressing a Youth Congress meeting in Kannur, where he said the government would not forget the alleged attacks on youth and student activists during the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) regime and would ensure that those responsible were brought to book.

Vijayan's strong reaction comes at a particularly difficult time for the CPI(M), which suffered one of its worst electoral reverses in Kerala this year, winning just 35 seats in the 140-member Assembly, against the Left's 99 in 2021.

The Congress-led UDF swept to power with 102 seats.

The defeat also triggered an internal reassessment, with the CPI(M)'s own election review acknowledging that the campaign had become excessively centred around Vijayan, allowing the Opposition to turn the contest into a personal battle against him.

Adding to his political troubles, Vijayan is facing allegations in the CMRL-Exalogic case, in which the Enforcement Directorate has sought action against him, his daughter Veena and son-in-law Mohammed Riyas.

The allegations are being investigated, and Vijayan has denied wrongdoing.

The latest exchange signals that the CPI(M), now in Opposition, is seeking to turn Satheesan's choice of words into a major political issue, even as it struggles to recover from its own electoral setback.