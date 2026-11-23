MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 23 (IANS) The West Bengal government will roll out its unemployment allowance scheme from January 2027, with beneficiaries set to receive their first payments from February 1, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced this after a state Cabinet meeting on Monday.

Under the scheme, unemployed graduates and youths who have completed state-sponsored vocational training will receive Rs 2000 per month for the next 15 months. A proposal in this regard was cleared at the meeting of the state cabinet on Monday afternoon.

“The process will start from January next year, and beneficiaries will start receiving the payments from the first of February next year,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the media after the cabinet meeting.

According to the proposal, non-graduate unemployed youths will get a monthly payment of Rs 1,500 for the first 15 months.

“Unemployed people in the state between the ages of 21 and 45 will get the allowance. This money will reach the recipients' accounts in the second week of every month. However, a maximum of two members from a family will be eligible for the benefit. Those who receive money from the Annapurna Yojana are not entitled to the unemployment allowance,” the Chief Minister said.

However, CM Adhikari admitted that the payment for the first 15 months will be less than the amounts promised in the BJP's“Sankalp Patra" (Election Manifesto) for the West Bengal Assembly polls held earlier this year.

In the manifesto, the BJP promised payment of Rs 3,000 a month for the unemployed graduates and Rs 2,000 for the unemployed non-graduates.

“We have a huge burden of financial responsibility. So right now, I am unable to pay the amount as was promised in the manifesto. I apologize for that. I seek 15 months from the beneficiaries. After that, we will make the payments as we promised in the manifesto,” the Chief Minister said.

The previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government had also started an unemployment allowance scheme, named“Yuba Sathi”. However, after the new government came to power, the scheme's name was changed to“Bharosa”.