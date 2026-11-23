MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 23 (IANS) Eight newly elected members of the Bihar Legislative Council took the oath of office and secrecy on Monday at a ceremony held in the Council hall.

Acting Chairman Ramvachan Rai administered the oath in the presence of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, several state ministers, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor.

The elections were recently held for eight seats in the Legislative Council, comprising four Graduate constituencies and four Teacher constituencies.

The Election Department of the Bihar government published the names of the successful candidates in the official gazette on November 17.

Following Monday's oath-taking ceremony, the eight elected representatives formally assumed their positions as members of the Council.

Among the four Graduate constituencies, Neeraj Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) was elected from Patna, while Anil Kumar Jha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won from Darbhanga. Independent candidate Banshidhar Brajwasi secured victory from Tirhut, and Dr N.K. Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was elected from Kosi.

In the Teacher constituencies, Dr Sanjeev Kumar of the RJD won the Patna seat, while Suresh Prasad Rai of the Jan Suraaj Party emerged victorious from Darbhanga. Narendra Prasad Singh of the BJP was elected from Tirhut, and Independent candidate Dr Rahul Raj won the Saran seat.

The presence of leaders from different political parties added significance to the ceremony.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Deputy CM Bijendra Prasad Yadav attended alongside several members of the state Cabinet.

Tejashwi Yadav and Prashant Kishor were also present, drawing attention from political observers.

The Legislative Council administration had made special arrangements for the oath-taking ceremony in the Council hall.

The election results have brought representatives from the JD(U), RJD, BJP, Jan Suraaj Party and the Independent category into the Council.

With all eight members taking the oath, the process of formally inducting the newly elected representatives has been completed.