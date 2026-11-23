MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) India's first bullet train project is moving closer to a key milestone, with trial runs on the 50-km Surat-Bilimora section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor expected to begin in May 2027, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

The Surat-Bilimora stretch will be the first segment of the country's maiden high-speed rail corridor to undergo testing.

According to the minister, signalling work on the section is expected to be completed by January next year, while electrification has already been finished.

The overhead equipment on the stretch was energised on November 20, covering both up and down lines on the elevated alignment.

The corridor is being powered through a 2x25 kV traction system, and installation work at the Bilimora traction substation has also been completed.

Vaishnaw said the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project would be commissioned in phases.

The Ahmedabad-Vapi section is targeted for completion by the end of 2027, while services are expected to extend up to Thane by 2029.

The initial trials will be conducted using the B-28 train, which has been designed to operate at speeds of up to 280 kmph.

The minister noted that speeds exceeding 240 kmph fall under the high-speed rail category and require specialised engineering and construction standards.

He said pressure conditions generated by trains travelling at such high speeds present a major design challenge, requiring both rolling stock and infrastructure to withstand significant pressure forces.

Vaishnaw said the B-28 train has successfully cleared the squeeze test, in which it was subjected to pressure levels twice the atmospheric pressure expected during regular operations, demonstrating its ability to endure demanding conditions.

The minister also said construction work on the Maharashtra portion of the corridor, including the undersea tunnel, was progressing well.

Meanwhile, last week, Vaishnaw said that India's first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad has moved beyond the planning stage and is witnessing rapid progress on the ground, with the first high-speed rail service targeted to begin operations in the last quarter of 2027.

Highlighting the scale of construction, the minister said the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor is one of the country's most ambitious infrastructure projects, aimed at significantly reducing travel time between two of India's largest economic centres.

"India's first bullet train is no longer an announcement. It is 508 km of construction, moving at full pace. The first service begins in the last quarter of 2027!" Vaishnaw noted on November 20.