MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS) The Kallakurichi District Collector has lodged no complaint over an obscene text message that TVK legislator Arul Vignesh allegedly sent to the officer, police told the Madras High Court on Monday.

The court sought an explanation from the prosecution and adjourned the hearing to Tuesday. Justice V. Lakshminarayanan was hearing a petition by R. Trisuli, a Chennai-based AIADMK lawyer, seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police and the Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police to register a case against the MLA.

The petitioner also asked the court to direct the police to collect and preserve digital evidence relating to the alleged message. The judge asked what evidence there was that the legislator had sent the message and whether the Collector had complained about it.

He also questioned how the court could direct the police to act against the MLA solely on the basis of a newspaper report. Police told the court that the Collector had made no complaint to the Chief Secretary or to any other authority.

In the absence of a complaint from the officer, the police said they would not take up the matter for investigation. Trisuli said the allegation had appeared in newspapers and on news channels and had circulated on social media.

He argued that the information already in the public domain warranted an inquiry and that the police could examine the allegation without waiting for the Collector to make a formal complaint.

The petitioner cited the intervention of the National Commission for Women, which, he told the court, had sought an inquiry and a report after taking note of the media coverage.

He said the commission had itself acted on published information and sought an explanation from the authorities. Trisuli also alleged that senior officials were shielding the ruling party legislator.

The judge observed that it would be unfortunate if the allegation about the text message proved true.

His questions during the hearing concerned both the basis for the claim that the MLA had sent the message and the grounds on which the petitioner wanted the court to order police action.

The judge sought the positions of the state government and the District Collector and directed the prosecution to present its explanation on Tuesday, November 24, when the court will hear the petition again.