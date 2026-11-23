MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 23 (IANS) The BJP on Monday tore into the Congress over its historical treatment of Bharat Ratna Bhimrao Ambedkar, accusing the party of systematically“sidelining”,“defeating”, and“disrespecting” the chief architect of the Constitution both during his lifetime and after his demise.

Addressing the media here ahead of Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) on November 26, BJP national vice-president Manpreet Singh Badal announced that the Punjab BJP would organise a state-level programme in Sangrur on November 26, alongside events in every district across the state to foster public awareness and participation around constitutional values.

Launching an offensive against the Congress, Badal said the party repeatedly conspired to keep Ambedkar out of Parliament and the decision-making process.

Badal said the Congress ensured Dr Ambedkar's defeat in the 1946 Constituent Assembly elections before Jogendra Nath Mandal.

Later in the 1952 Lok Sabha polls, Congress fielded N.S. Kajrolkar to defeat him. In the 1954 Bhandara by-election, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru personally campaigned against him.

Despite being India's first Law Minister and holding a PhD in Economics, Dr Ambedkar was excluded from key Cabinet committees, ignored on economic policy and the rehabilitation of Dalit refugees from East Pakistan, and forced to resign in 1951 over policy differences and the Hindu Code Bill, Badal said.

After his demise, permission for his cremation in Delhi and a memorial at 26 Alipur Road was denied, and successive governments led by Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi never conferred the Bharat Ratna upon them, while even allowing a derogatory cartoon of him in a 2006 NCERT textbook, he alleged.

Badal noted that out of the total amendments made to the Constitution, 75 took place during Congress rule, citing curbs on free speech under the First Amendment, structural changes through the 42nd Amendment, the imposition of the Emergency, and the suppression of the Kaka Kalelkar and Mandal Commission reports.