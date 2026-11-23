MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre joined Sharvari for a graceful performance on the title track from her forthcoming family entertainer 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', which features Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead.

Expressing her gratitude to Sonali, Sharvari called it a 'special feeling'. She wrote on her handle, "Thank you Sonali ma'am, for all the love, blessings and that beautiful smile! Dancing alongside you is such a special feeling and I'll hold this moment close to my heart forever. (Teary eyes and red heart emoji) (sic)."

Towards the end of the clip, Sonali also went ahead and lovingly hugged Sharvari, creating a memorable moment.

Sharvari recalled seeing Sonali as the iconic Dr. Preeti from Rajshri's 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain'.

"Growing up watching you as Dr. Preeti, one of the sweetest and most loved Rajshri heroines, makes this moment even more special. A whole lot of nostalgia and a whhoollee lot of prem! (Love hards and sparkle emoji)," the 'Alpha' actress went on to add.

Earlier this month, Sharvari was joined by Bhagyashree for another heartfelt performance on 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'.

Soaking in the moment, Sharvari thanked Bhagyashree for her kindness, love, and blessings.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, "It's the most special feeling to share this little moment full of prem with Bhagyashree ma'am, one of the most iconic Rajshri heroines...Grateful for your kindness, love and blessings! I will cherish this moment forever!"

"And because you taught generations ki 'Dosti ka ek usool hai, madam.. no sorry, no thank you'...So I'll just say I love you...Maine Pyar Kiya #YehPremMolLiya..In theatres from 27th Nov 2026," Sharvari went on to add.

Talking about 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', the primary cast of the drama includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire, along with others.

Jointly backed by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain under the banners of Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is likely to be out in the cinema halls on November 27.