MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane has teamed up with producer Anshul Garg for their upcoming film 'Majnu', following the success of their previous collaboration, 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat'.

The makers took to social media to announce the project with the caption,“The blockbuster partnership returns Anshul Garg and Harshvardhan Rane are back together with MAJNU. After Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, get ready for another unforgettable ride! Going on floors December 2026. #MAJNU #HarshvardhanRane #AnshulGarg #desi moviesfactory.” The announcement video featured Harshvardhan Rane and Anshul Garg sitting together, with the actor saying,“Let's do it.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Anshul Garg said,“It's always exciting when a collaboration comes together naturally, and that's exactly how I feel about reuniting with Harshvardhan.”

“After the experience of working together on Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, we knew there was an opportunity to explore another story together. Majnu is a project we're very excited about, and we're looking forward to bringing something special to audiences. At DMF, our endeavour has always been to tell stories that connect with people, and this film is another step in that direction.”

The upcoming film will be produced under the banner of Desi Music Factory (DMF), marking another association between the actor and the production house. The film is scheduled to go on floors on December 1, 2026.

'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' is a 2025 Hindi romantic drama directed by Milap Zaveri, who also co-wrote the film with Mushtaq Shiekh. Produced under the banner of Desi Movies Factory, the film featured Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on October 21, 2025.