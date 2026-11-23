MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 23 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday called on followers of the Vadtal Swaminarayan sect to join the campaign for a drug-free India, urging them to use religious gatherings and satsangs to spread awareness about de-addiction.

Participating in the Kartiki Samaiyo organised by the Shree Swaminarayan Temple Vadtal Sansthan, Patel appealed to devotees to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' and 'Viksit Bharat @2047'.

"Every devotee has a role to play in the campaign against substance abuse," he noted.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the role of religious institutions in social welfare, saying that true devotion was expressed not only through worship in temples but also through service to fellow human beings.

Referring to the welfare initiatives undertaken by the Vadtal Sansthan, Patel appreciated its efforts to provide nutritious food at more than 2,000 Anganwadis and Balmandirs, free education and hostel facilities for underprivileged children, and free medical treatment through its hospital.

"The teachings of saints had emphasised the importance of serving humanity, and PM Modi had dedicated himself to serving the nation through public welfare initiatives. Various government schemes had helped bring 50 crore people out of poverty," he asserted.

The Chief Minister also referred to the Shikshapatri, composed at Vadtal, saying its teachings guided people towards social service and the welfare of all.

He described the occasion as an example of the Prime Minister's vision of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi", with faith and devotion being complemented by education and development.

During the event, Patel e-inaugurated the newly constructed Shyam Vallabhdasji Swami Memorial Gate, dedicated to Akshar Nivasi Pujya Shyam Vallabhdasji Swami, and the building of Shri Harikrishna Maharaj Kumar School.

The celebrations were organised as part of the Dholera Dham Dwishatabdi Mahotsav. Acharyashri Rakeshprasadji Maharaj, saints and a large number of devotees attended the event.

Earlier, Patel participated in the 119th birth anniversary celebrations of Param Pujya Dada Bhagwan at Anand, where he paid his respects and sought blessings for serving humanity through thought, speech and action.

The programme began with the arrival of the spiritual leader, followed by prayers, the recitation of the Trimandir mantra and the namaskar ritual. After the birth anniversary message was delivered, devotees participated in 'Bhavna Samayik'.

The Chief Minister also joined the spiritual leader in performing the aarti after the ceremonial worship of Dada Bhagwan's idol and photographs of Dada and Niruma.

On behalf of those present, Patel felicitated Dada Bhagwan and the spiritual leader with garlands. The spiritual leader presented the Chief Minister with a copy of the 'Shanka Book'.

At the conclusion of the programme, the spiritual leader announced that the next birth anniversary celebrations would be held in Jamnagar.

Representatives from Jamnagar extended an invitation to devotees to attend the event.