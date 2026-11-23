Dollar Hits 19-Month High, Hammering Emerging Markets, Metals
(MENAFN) The US dollar has surged to its strongest level in 19 months, draining capital from emerging markets and putting heavy pressure on commodity prices.
Demand for the greenback keeps climbing as the American economy holds up and stubborn inflation stokes fears of a more hawkish Federal Reserve. The dollar reached 103.97 on Nov. 19, its highest since April 2025, before settling at 103.8. That is a gain of more than 5% from the end of 2025.
Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee indicate that further rate increases would likely be needed to return inflation to the 2% target. Some members said that moving by more than 25 basis points could be considered next month if inflation overshoots forecasts.
Several Fed officials have backed a tougher stance. Board member Christopher Waller said aggressive action is required to rein in inflation as prices outpace expectations. Fellow board member Michael Barr warned that tighter monetary policy may be necessary given persistent price pressures. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly also favored further increases, but at a more measured pace while the bank gauges the state of the economy.
Money markets are now pricing in a greater chance of hikes at two of the Fed's next four meetings, including December, pointing to back-to-back increases in the new year. Heavy capital demand for large-scale artificial intelligence investment is adding to dollar demand.
A stronger dollar typically drives investors out of risky emerging-market assets and into dollar-denominated holdings, particularly when US interest rates are elevated. Equities in major emerging economies slid sharply. Against end-October levels, Hungary's stock market lost about 5.2%, South Africa's fell 2.6%, the Czech Republic's dropped 2.3%, China's slipped 1.8%, Mexico's declined 1.6% and Brazil's eased 0.9%.
Commodities also took heavy losses. Copper plunged 15.5% and silver shed 16.9%. Platinum fell 9.5%, palladium lost 9.1% and gold dropped 8.8%.
Philip Marey, senior US strategist at Rabobank, told Anadolu that sticky inflation is feeding expectations of more rate hikes and lifting the dollar.
“The stronger US dollar is making commodities more expensive for buyers from outside the US and therefore softening commodity prices in US dollars,” he said.
“The stronger dollar should contain import prices in the US and therefore offset some of the inflationary pressures from abroad and help the Fed get inflation back to target,” he added.
Demand for the greenback keeps climbing as the American economy holds up and stubborn inflation stokes fears of a more hawkish Federal Reserve. The dollar reached 103.97 on Nov. 19, its highest since April 2025, before settling at 103.8. That is a gain of more than 5% from the end of 2025.
Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee indicate that further rate increases would likely be needed to return inflation to the 2% target. Some members said that moving by more than 25 basis points could be considered next month if inflation overshoots forecasts.
Several Fed officials have backed a tougher stance. Board member Christopher Waller said aggressive action is required to rein in inflation as prices outpace expectations. Fellow board member Michael Barr warned that tighter monetary policy may be necessary given persistent price pressures. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly also favored further increases, but at a more measured pace while the bank gauges the state of the economy.
Money markets are now pricing in a greater chance of hikes at two of the Fed's next four meetings, including December, pointing to back-to-back increases in the new year. Heavy capital demand for large-scale artificial intelligence investment is adding to dollar demand.
A stronger dollar typically drives investors out of risky emerging-market assets and into dollar-denominated holdings, particularly when US interest rates are elevated. Equities in major emerging economies slid sharply. Against end-October levels, Hungary's stock market lost about 5.2%, South Africa's fell 2.6%, the Czech Republic's dropped 2.3%, China's slipped 1.8%, Mexico's declined 1.6% and Brazil's eased 0.9%.
Commodities also took heavy losses. Copper plunged 15.5% and silver shed 16.9%. Platinum fell 9.5%, palladium lost 9.1% and gold dropped 8.8%.
Philip Marey, senior US strategist at Rabobank, told Anadolu that sticky inflation is feeding expectations of more rate hikes and lifting the dollar.
“The stronger US dollar is making commodities more expensive for buyers from outside the US and therefore softening commodity prices in US dollars,” he said.
“The stronger dollar should contain import prices in the US and therefore offset some of the inflationary pressures from abroad and help the Fed get inflation back to target,” he added.
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