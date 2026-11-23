Uncontrolled diabetes can make recovery after cancer surgery more difficult by increasing the risk of infections and slowing the healing of wounds, doctors have warned. They say managing blood sugar levels before and after an operation is important for cancer patients with diabetes, as high glucose levels can affect the body's ability to fight infections and repair damaged tissues.

Experts have stressed that diabetes management should be treated as an important part of cancer care. Patients should monitor their blood sugar regularly, follow medical advice and discuss their medicines with doctors before undergoing surgery. However, doctors have also cautioned against delaying necessary cancer treatment just to achieve perfect blood sugar levels. Treatment decisions should depend on each patient's condition and be made by the medical team.

Why can diabetes affect recovery after cancer surgery?

Dr Amit Chakraborty, head and neck cancer surgeon at SSO Hospital, Mumbai, told PTI that persistently high blood sugar levels can affect blood circulation and weaken the body's ability to fight infections.

This can become a concern after cancer surgery, when the body needs to repair damaged tissues and close surgical wounds.

According to the doctor, poorly controlled diabetes can increase the chances of several complications, including:

Wound infections: High blood sugar can make it harder for the body to fight infections.

Slow wound healing: Poor circulation can affect the supply of oxygen and nutrients needed to repair tissues.

Delayed wound closure: Surgical wounds may take longer to heal.

Further medical treatment: In some cases, complications may require additional medical care.

These problems can also prolong hospital stays and make recovery more difficult.

Blood sugar tests are important before surgery

Dr Chakraborty advised cancer patients with diabetes to undergo blood glucose tests, including an HbA1c test, before surgery. An HbA1c test gives an idea of a person's average blood sugar levels over the previous two to three months. It helps doctors understand how well diabetes has been controlled.

He said managing blood sugar before and after an operation can reduce the risk of complications and support recovery.

However, he cautioned that cancer treatment should not be delayed unnecessarily while doctors try to bring blood sugar levels to a perfect range.

The treating team should decide the safest approach based on the patient's health and the urgency of cancer treatment.

Do not change diabetes medicines before surgery without medical advice

Dr Bhavik Saglani, an endocrinologist at Apollo Spectra, Mumbai, warned patients against stopping or changing their diabetes medicines or insulin doses on their own before surgery.

Patients may need changes to their medicines because of fasting requirements and the procedure. However, these decisions must be taken by their doctors.

The medical team will explain when to take medicines, whether any doses need to be adjusted and how often blood sugar should be checked around the time of surgery.

Watch for these warning signs after surgery

Dr Saglani also advised patients and their families to look out for signs of infection or poor wound healing after an operation. These include:



Increasing redness or swelling around the wound.

Unusual discharge from the surgical area.

Fever after surgery.

Pain that becomes worse instead of improving. A wound that does not heal properly.

Patients should report these symptoms to their doctors as early as possible. Early medical attention can prevent minor problems from becoming more serious.

Diabetes management is part of cancer care

Dr Deep Vora, consultant medical oncologist and haemato-oncologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai, said cancer treatment can be physically demanding, particularly for people who also have diabetes.

He stressed that patients should keep their blood sugar under control and follow their doctor's advice throughout treatment.

Managing diabetes is not separate from cancer care. It is an important part of preparing the body for surgery, reducing the risk of complications and supporting a safer recovery.

(With inputs from agencies)