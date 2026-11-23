Delhi's chief minister Rekha Gupta along with leaders of the movement for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Ashok Singhal (who is being celebrated in his centenary year) paid tribute to the late Mangeraam Garg, former Delhi BJP president and social worker. The function was organised by the Dehdaan Shree Mangeraam Garg Seva Samiti and was titled 'Do Mahapurush, Ek Sankalp'.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra was also present. People spoke about the social work and organisational skills of both leaders. Gupta stated that the lives of Mangeraam Garg and Ashok Singhal were based upon values of devotion, selflessness, and discipline and they continue to provide inspiration.

Mangeraam Garg Remembered On 90th Birth Anniversary

In addition to his association with the movement, Rekha Gupta said that Mangeraam Garg had been deeply involved in the organisation right back in the days of the Jan Sangh. Again, social work and furthering the organisation were key areas of his life's work.

As well as being Delhi BJP president, Mangeraam Garg devoted his life largely to both the organisation and social work. The function was held to honour him on his 90th birthday and people expressed how his work should continue to be emulated and his devotion upheld.

Ashok Singhal's Role In Ram Janmabhoomi Movement

Alongside Mangeraam Garg, Ashok Singhal was honoured at the function in his centenary year. He was recognised as one of the main personalities within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and had been instrumental in encouraging followers and furthering the movement's work.

Gupta described how Singhal had been able to unite the huge number of followers and had worked to promote culture. She stated that his life had been devoted to furthering cultural awareness and uniting people for common purposes.

CM Says Delhi Inspired By Leaders' Values

The chief minister explained that the lives of Mangeraam Garg and Ashok Singhal continue to provide valuable teachings for future generations. She pointed out that both men had shown devotion to society along with a strong organisational skillset and nationalistic feeling.

She went on to say that Delhi continues to be inspired by these values and is working hard to uphold its own dedication to serving society. Gupta insisted that it is crucial to promote values such as those relating to social welfare, communal duty and nationalistic feeling in order to further develop society.

Politicians and Social Leaders Attend Function

Apart from Gupta and Malhotra, a number of other politicians and social leaders also attended the 'Do Mahapurush, Ek Sankalp' function. These included MPs Yogendra Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Delhi BJP treasurer Satish Garg and the Vishva Hindu Parishad's national general secretary Bajrang Bagda. Others were also present.

People discussed the achievements of Mangeraam Garg and Ashok Singhal and urged that their values should continue to be promoted via social and organisational endeavours.