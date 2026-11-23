The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is planning to construct a skywalk near the entrance of Sankey Tank on 18th Cross in Malleswaram to improve pedestrian safety and provide safer access to the popular recreational spot. The proposed skywalk is aimed at addressing concerns over pedestrian movement and road safety in the area, particularly near the lake entrance, where visitors and local residents need to cross roads. GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has directed officials to conduct the necessary assessments and submit a detailed proposal for the project.

The directive was issued during a review meeting held on Friday, chaired by Malleswaram MLA Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan. The meeting focused on civic issues and ongoing development projects in the Assembly constituency.

GBA Directs Officials To Expedite Pending Works

During the meeting, Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao instructed officials to expedite the completion of pending development works across Malleswaram. The review focused on addressing local infrastructure requirements and ensuring that ongoing projects are completed without unnecessary delays.

Officials were directed to take the necessary steps to resolve outstanding issues and improve civic amenities for residents of the constituency.

Multi-Level Parking Facility Planned Near Srirampura Metro Station

Traffic congestion and parking difficulties near Srirampura Metro Station were among the key issues discussed during the meeting.

To address the growing demand for parking in the area, the Chief Commissioner directed officials to explore the possibility of establishing a multi-level parking facility under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The proposed facility is expected to improve parking management and help ease congestion around the metro station. Further action will be taken after officials assess the feasibility of the project.

Khata Transfers And Railway Infrastructure Reviewed

The meeting also reviewed several other civic and infrastructure-related issues in Malleswaram.

Officials discussed the need to expedite the transfer of 'Khata' property records for government schools and colleges. The timely completion of railway-related infrastructure projects was also taken up during the meeting.

The Chief Commissioner stressed the importance of taking prompt action on these matters to ensure that development works and administrative processes progress smoothly.

Additional Commissioner Kavitha Rajaram, Deputy Commissioner Syeda Afreen Banu S. Ballari and Joint Commissioner Dr Shruti M.K. were among the officials present at the review meeting.

The proposed Sankey Tank skywalk, multi-level parking facility near Srirampura Metro Station and other development works are aimed at addressing infrastructure concerns in Malleswaram, with a focus on pedestrian safety, parking management and improved civic amenities.