Milorad Dodik's Son Nominated as Republika Srpska PM
(MENAFN) Igor Dodik, 37, son of former Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, has been tapped to form the next government of Republika Srpska, one of Bosnia and Herzegovina's two entities, in the wake of the Oct. 4 general elections.
Entity President Savo Minic announced the nomination Sunday after consulting political parties, among them members of the ruling coalition. He described the younger Dodik as the youngest prime minister-designate in the entity's history and said he hoped a cabinet would be in place by mid-December.
Minic said the incoming government would ensure continuity and urged the creation of more efficient, modern public institutions.
Igor Dodik won a seat in the Republika Srpska National Assembly in October and heads the parliamentary group of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD). He is also the organizational secretary of the party, which his father chairs.
“I accept the mandate with full responsibility. I am aware that I will have to justify this trust every day through my work, decisions and results for the benefit of the citizens of Republika Srpska,” he said, acknowledging that his government would confront challenges at home and abroad.
Priorities: Serbia, sovereignty and services
The prime minister-designate promised to strengthen ties with Serbia's incoming government, which is expected to be headed by the Student List following its election victory.
“Cooperation with brotherly Serbia will have a special place in the work of the new government. It is particularly important to me to establish close and effective cooperation with Serbia’s future government, continue joint projects and develop new ones,” he said.
He vowed to safeguard Republika Srpska's constitutional status and powers inside Bosnia and Herzegovina. His agenda also includes improved health care and education, steady wages and pensions with scope for further increases, and better opportunities for young people to build careers and raise families in the entity.
Dodik also pledged more transparent, accountable and efficient public institutions, with tighter oversight of public spending. He said he would concentrate on results and weigh concrete proposals regardless of political differences.
On EU membership, he said Republika Srpska would back Bosnia and Herzegovina's accession bid only to the extent that the entity's positions and interests were honored.
“We are for the EU only as much as we are respected,” he said.
Opposition cries foul
Banja Luka Mayor Drasko Stanivukovic accused the ruling party of running the entity's institutions like a family enterprise. He said the choice of the SNSD leader's son raised concerns about the concentration of political power.
Milorad Dodik was removed as Republika Srpska president after a final court ruling in 2025. The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina sentenced him to one year in prison and banned him from public office for six years for defying decisions of the international high representative.
He paid a fine instead of serving time and remains SNSD president.
Assembly has 40 days to act
Under the entity's constitution, the prime minister-designate must submit a government program and proposed cabinet to the National Assembly. The government must win the backing of a majority of all lawmakers within 40 days of the nomination.
Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina make up the country's two entities under the framework set by the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement.
Entity President Savo Minic announced the nomination Sunday after consulting political parties, among them members of the ruling coalition. He described the younger Dodik as the youngest prime minister-designate in the entity's history and said he hoped a cabinet would be in place by mid-December.
Minic said the incoming government would ensure continuity and urged the creation of more efficient, modern public institutions.
Igor Dodik won a seat in the Republika Srpska National Assembly in October and heads the parliamentary group of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD). He is also the organizational secretary of the party, which his father chairs.
“I accept the mandate with full responsibility. I am aware that I will have to justify this trust every day through my work, decisions and results for the benefit of the citizens of Republika Srpska,” he said, acknowledging that his government would confront challenges at home and abroad.
Priorities: Serbia, sovereignty and services
The prime minister-designate promised to strengthen ties with Serbia's incoming government, which is expected to be headed by the Student List following its election victory.
“Cooperation with brotherly Serbia will have a special place in the work of the new government. It is particularly important to me to establish close and effective cooperation with Serbia’s future government, continue joint projects and develop new ones,” he said.
He vowed to safeguard Republika Srpska's constitutional status and powers inside Bosnia and Herzegovina. His agenda also includes improved health care and education, steady wages and pensions with scope for further increases, and better opportunities for young people to build careers and raise families in the entity.
Dodik also pledged more transparent, accountable and efficient public institutions, with tighter oversight of public spending. He said he would concentrate on results and weigh concrete proposals regardless of political differences.
On EU membership, he said Republika Srpska would back Bosnia and Herzegovina's accession bid only to the extent that the entity's positions and interests were honored.
“We are for the EU only as much as we are respected,” he said.
Opposition cries foul
Banja Luka Mayor Drasko Stanivukovic accused the ruling party of running the entity's institutions like a family enterprise. He said the choice of the SNSD leader's son raised concerns about the concentration of political power.
Milorad Dodik was removed as Republika Srpska president after a final court ruling in 2025. The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina sentenced him to one year in prison and banned him from public office for six years for defying decisions of the international high representative.
He paid a fine instead of serving time and remains SNSD president.
Assembly has 40 days to act
Under the entity's constitution, the prime minister-designate must submit a government program and proposed cabinet to the National Assembly. The government must win the backing of a majority of all lawmakers within 40 days of the nomination.
Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina make up the country's two entities under the framework set by the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement.
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