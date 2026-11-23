Libya Warns Benghazi Attacks Endanger Mediterranean Energy Supply
(MENAFN) Libya's Presidential Council on Monday accused Ukraine of fully responsible for drone strikes on Benghazi, cautioning that efforts to make the country a theater for international conflicts endanger Mediterranean security and the safety of energy supplies.
In a statement signed by Deputy Chairman Musa al-Koni, the council denounced what it termed a “blatant military aggression” against Benghazi. The strikes hit the seaport and a vital facility, it said, causing material damage and civilian injuries.
“The attacks constituted a direct violation of Libya’s national sovereignty and a threat to the country’s security and stability,” it said.
The strikes came Sunday, when drones hit a Russian ship docked at Benghazi port and a Maltese cargo vessel anchored offshore, according to Libyan sources and local media. A Libyan source told Anadolu that 10 people were wounded in the first attack. Local reports said the Maltese vessel's crew had been evacuated.
On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukrainian naval drones sank the Russian corvette Merkury, destroyed a Ka-27 military helicopter and struck a Russian cargo vessel off the Libyan coast.
The council branded the incidents “terrorist acts” and cautioned that they endanger Libya's security, territorial integrity and resources. It insisted that Libyan sovereignty be respected and that the country's territory, waters and vital facilities not be used for activities or conflicts that could undermine its stability.
Placing blame squarely on Kyiv, the council held Ukraine “fully responsible” and called the strikes “a declaration of war against the Libyan state.” It warned Ukrainian authorities against turning Libya into “an arena for settling scores.”
“Any violation of Libya’s sovereignty, national security or resources is unacceptable,” the council said, promising an immediate legal and diplomatic response at regional and international levels.
“The measures will include referring the matter to the International Court of Justice, the UN Security Council and other relevant international organizations to hold those responsible accountable for violating Libyan sovereignty and threatening peace and security,” it said.
The council also urged the UN Security Council to hold an emergency session on the situation and pressed for Zelenskyy to be added to a terrorism list over the attacks. It further directed Libya's joint military committees to convene emergency meetings and take necessary measures.
Appealing to the international community, the United Nations and relevant bodies, the council asked them to meet their responsibilities and launch a “neutral and transparent international investigation” into the attacks.
“Libya’s sovereignty, security and territorial unity are not subject to bargaining,” the council said, adding that national unity and cohesive state institutions are the country's “real shield” against challenges and threats.
In a statement signed by Deputy Chairman Musa al-Koni, the council denounced what it termed a “blatant military aggression” against Benghazi. The strikes hit the seaport and a vital facility, it said, causing material damage and civilian injuries.
“The attacks constituted a direct violation of Libya’s national sovereignty and a threat to the country’s security and stability,” it said.
The strikes came Sunday, when drones hit a Russian ship docked at Benghazi port and a Maltese cargo vessel anchored offshore, according to Libyan sources and local media. A Libyan source told Anadolu that 10 people were wounded in the first attack. Local reports said the Maltese vessel's crew had been evacuated.
On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukrainian naval drones sank the Russian corvette Merkury, destroyed a Ka-27 military helicopter and struck a Russian cargo vessel off the Libyan coast.
The council branded the incidents “terrorist acts” and cautioned that they endanger Libya's security, territorial integrity and resources. It insisted that Libyan sovereignty be respected and that the country's territory, waters and vital facilities not be used for activities or conflicts that could undermine its stability.
Placing blame squarely on Kyiv, the council held Ukraine “fully responsible” and called the strikes “a declaration of war against the Libyan state.” It warned Ukrainian authorities against turning Libya into “an arena for settling scores.”
“Any violation of Libya’s sovereignty, national security or resources is unacceptable,” the council said, promising an immediate legal and diplomatic response at regional and international levels.
“The measures will include referring the matter to the International Court of Justice, the UN Security Council and other relevant international organizations to hold those responsible accountable for violating Libyan sovereignty and threatening peace and security,” it said.
The council also urged the UN Security Council to hold an emergency session on the situation and pressed for Zelenskyy to be added to a terrorism list over the attacks. It further directed Libya's joint military committees to convene emergency meetings and take necessary measures.
Appealing to the international community, the United Nations and relevant bodies, the council asked them to meet their responsibilities and launch a “neutral and transparent international investigation” into the attacks.
“Libya’s sovereignty, security and territorial unity are not subject to bargaining,” the council said, adding that national unity and cohesive state institutions are the country's “real shield” against challenges and threats.
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