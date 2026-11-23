NATO Chief: Poland, Black Sea Incidents Show Growing Threats
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte sounded the alarm Monday over "intensifying malign activities targeting our nations," pointing to sabotage of railways, strikes on cargo ships at sea, "relentless" cyberattacks and fresh security incidents in Poland and the Black Sea.
Addressing the annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin, Rutte said member states face a widening array of dangers, from sabotage and cyberattacks to airspace incursions and violations of maritime space.
He described how the pressure shifts from one day to the next: "One day, it can be in the form of an arson attack against a factory or drones disrupting an airport. The next, it is sabotaged railways or cargo vessels targeted at sea, and cyberattacks. These cyberattacks at the moment are relentless," he said.
Rutte cited a "dangerous incident" in Poland on Friday, along with several serious developments in the Black Sea in recent weeks. NATO is working with Romania, Bulgaria and Türkiye to counter the threats, he said.
The alliance chief cautioned that the dangers will not fade anytime soon and that every ally is affected through shared infrastructure, including pipelines, cables, energy grids and economies. "We are all targeted, that we are all affected," he said, pressing allies to accelerate their efforts to stay ahead of emerging threats.
Rutte called on members to raise defense spending and investment, noting that several are already projected to meet or exceed the alliance's 5% defense spending target this year. He also pushed for greater industrial output of defense capabilities, including air defense systems, drones, counter-drone technologies and deep precision-strike capabilities.
On ammunition, Rutte said NATO is making headway. He projected that the alliance will be able to produce around 4 million artillery shells annually by next year, nearly double the 2025 level.
Addressing the annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin, Rutte said member states face a widening array of dangers, from sabotage and cyberattacks to airspace incursions and violations of maritime space.
He described how the pressure shifts from one day to the next: "One day, it can be in the form of an arson attack against a factory or drones disrupting an airport. The next, it is sabotaged railways or cargo vessels targeted at sea, and cyberattacks. These cyberattacks at the moment are relentless," he said.
Rutte cited a "dangerous incident" in Poland on Friday, along with several serious developments in the Black Sea in recent weeks. NATO is working with Romania, Bulgaria and Türkiye to counter the threats, he said.
The alliance chief cautioned that the dangers will not fade anytime soon and that every ally is affected through shared infrastructure, including pipelines, cables, energy grids and economies. "We are all targeted, that we are all affected," he said, pressing allies to accelerate their efforts to stay ahead of emerging threats.
Rutte called on members to raise defense spending and investment, noting that several are already projected to meet or exceed the alliance's 5% defense spending target this year. He also pushed for greater industrial output of defense capabilities, including air defense systems, drones, counter-drone technologies and deep precision-strike capabilities.
On ammunition, Rutte said NATO is making headway. He projected that the alliance will be able to produce around 4 million artillery shells annually by next year, nearly double the 2025 level.
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