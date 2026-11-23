EU Probes CCEP Over Suspected Spain Import Curbs
(MENAFN) The European Commission on Monday launched a formal antitrust investigation into Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), probing whether the bottler curbed cross-border trade in carbonated soft drinks and sports drinks across the European Union.
Regulators will determine whether the UK-based company abused a dominant position in wholesale supply to supermarkets and other retailers. They will also examine whether CCEP blocked certain wholesale customers from negotiating purchases covering several countries at once, forcing them to bargain separately in each market.
Discounts, packaging and Spain in the crosshairs
Investigators will check whether CCEP tied wholesale discounts to customers' commitments to keep products in the country where they were bought. They will also test whether the company varied carbonated soft drink package sizes between member states to hinder cross-border sales, and whether it offered retailers incentives to restrict imports of those drinks into Spain.
The European Commission warned that such practices could stop retailers from securing better prices across borders, potentially leaving consumers facing higher prices and fewer choices.
CCEP is one of Europe's two biggest bottlers of drinks sold under The Coca-Cola Company's brands. According to the commission, it is the largest supplier of carbonated soft drinks in Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. The Coca-Cola Company holds a minority stake in CCEP.
The probe follows unannounced inspections at CCEP premises in several EU countries in March 2025.
Regulators will determine whether the UK-based company abused a dominant position in wholesale supply to supermarkets and other retailers. They will also examine whether CCEP blocked certain wholesale customers from negotiating purchases covering several countries at once, forcing them to bargain separately in each market.
Discounts, packaging and Spain in the crosshairs
Investigators will check whether CCEP tied wholesale discounts to customers' commitments to keep products in the country where they were bought. They will also test whether the company varied carbonated soft drink package sizes between member states to hinder cross-border sales, and whether it offered retailers incentives to restrict imports of those drinks into Spain.
The European Commission warned that such practices could stop retailers from securing better prices across borders, potentially leaving consumers facing higher prices and fewer choices.
CCEP is one of Europe's two biggest bottlers of drinks sold under The Coca-Cola Company's brands. According to the commission, it is the largest supplier of carbonated soft drinks in Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. The Coca-Cola Company holds a minority stake in CCEP.
The probe follows unannounced inspections at CCEP premises in several EU countries in March 2025.
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