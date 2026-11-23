(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 60/2026 - November 23, 2026 On August 17, 2026, Royal Unibrew announced a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2026. The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 18, 2026, to December 18, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 521,099 425.66 221,808,842 November 16, 2026 6,500 477.47 3,103,554 November 17, 2026 6,500 471.37 3,063,878 November 18, 2026 6,500 480.28 3,121,803 November 19, 2026 6,500 482.71 3,137,641 November 20, 2026 6,500 482.79 3,138,131 Total accumulated under the program 553,599 428.78 237,373,849

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 2,336,187 shares, corresponding to 4.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,300,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail:...

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

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