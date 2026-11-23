AlmaLinux

Chair benny Vasquez honored as a Thought Leader of the Year

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- November 23, 2026 – The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, the nonprofit that stewards the free, community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that benny Vasquez, chair of its Board of Directors, has been honored in the 23rd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.Vasquez received a Bronze Stevie Award in the Female Thought Leader of the Year in the Government or Non-Profit category. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business recognize outstanding achievements by women entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they lead across industries. The awards are considered the world's premier business awards honoring women in business, celebrating excellence and leadership across a wide range of categories.This year's awards attracted more than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals across 56 nations and territories, with submissions evaluated in more than 300 categories.Judges praised Vasquez's influential leadership in open-source technology and community building, highlighting her role in expanding AlmaLinux's global presence and bringing together technical and industry communities. They also recognized her sustained contributions to open-source thought leadership through media appearances, published work and speaking engagements, as well as her commitment to fostering a collaborative, community-governed technology ecosystem.“I'm honored to receive this recognition and to have the opportunity to contribute to a community that is shaping the future of open source,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation Board of Directors.“Thought leadership in this space isn't about one person's voice, but about bringing people together, sharing ideas and creating opportunities for others to contribute. I'm proud of what the AlmaLinux community continues to accomplish and grateful to everyone who makes that work possible.”“As we celebrate the 23rd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business, we are proud to recognize the outstanding achievements of women and women-led organizations around the world,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.“This year's winners exemplify the leadership, innovation, and dedication that continue to drive progress across industries. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Grand Stevie Award winners on their well-deserved recognition and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments.”About the StevieAwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards atAbout AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it's available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. VisitAlmaLinux Contact:...

Matthew Zintel

Zintel Public Relations

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AlmaLinux OS Foundation Chair Recognized in Stevie Awards for Women in Business News Provided By AlmaLinux OS Foundation November 23, 2026, 12:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.