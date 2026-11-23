MENAFN - IANS) Hassan, Nov 23 (IANS) The operation to shift 56 wild elephants from Hassan district to Bhadra Reserve Forest in Chikkamagaluru has been temporarily halted on Monday following strong opposition from residents and protests by Congress MLAs against the move.

The operation was stopped after the elephant herds reached Baradahalli in Mudigere taluk, following directions from senior forest department officials. The decision comes amid growing resentment among residents of Chikkamagaluru district, who have opposed bringing elephants from Hassan into their region.

At present, around 38 elephants have reached the Mudigere region and are moving in two separate herds. One herd is stationed at Baradahalli, while another is near Makonahalli, at a distance of around two to three kilometres. The elephants have also been spotted within the limits of Gonibeedu hobli.

One elephant has reportedly separated from the herd and is wandering around Gowthalli village. Forest department personnel are tracking the animal and monitoring its movements.

Chikkamagaluru Zone Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) K.T. Boraiah, speaking to the media, said senior officers had instructed the department not to undertake any further operation to drive the elephants for now.

"Wild elephants have already reached the Mudigere taluk region. We have 38 elephants, and this morning they were spotted in two herds. One herd is at Baradahalli and another near Makonahalli. These locations are around two to three kilometres apart. The elephants have been moving for the past three to four days and are now stationed within our range," he said.

He said the elephants had been restless for several days and were currently resting. The department was closely monitoring their movements to understand their behaviour before taking any further steps.

Around 60 to 70 forest personnel have been deployed around the elephant herds, and drone surveillance is also being used to track their movements.

Boraiah appealed to residents, planters and workers not to burst crackers or disturb the elephants. He also urged people not to gather near the herds out of curiosity or attempt to shoot social media reels.

The forest department has advised people in around seven villages not to venture outdoors unnecessarily. Schools and colleges in the surrounding areas have also been asked to remain closed as a precautionary measure. The department has coordinated with the taluk administration to ensure public safety.

He particularly cautioned people against moving around during early mornings and evenings, when elephants are more likely to move.

"The lives of elephants, forest personnel and the public are precious. We appeal to everyone to cooperate with the department and avoid activities that could disturb the animals," he said.

Meanwhile, the elephant-shifting proposal has triggered a political confrontation in Chikkamagaluru, with Congress MLAs openly opposing Excise Minister and Hassan District In-charge Minister K.N. Shivalingegowda.

Mudigere MLA Nayana Motamma has displayed her resignation letter addressed to Assembly Speaker G.S. Patil in protest against the operation. Senior Congress MLA H.D. Thammaiah has also demanded that the elephants that have already entered Mudigere be taken back.

Thammaiah warned that continuing the operation could lead to a serious law-and-order situation, claiming that thousands of residents could come out in protest.

"If the operation continues and more elephants are brought into our district, people will be forced to take the law into their own hands. Will the officers be able to stop 4,000 to 5,000 people if they come together? Let them stop us; we will see. The government should not give room for such a situation," he warned.

The MLAs have accused Shivalingegowda of ignoring the concerns of Chikkamagaluru residents and questioned the decision to bring more elephants into the district.

Responding to the opposition, Shivalingegowda said elephants could not be kept in plain landscapes and that there was not even an acre of forest land available in Belur taluk in Hassan district to accommodate them. He said the operation was being undertaken to move the wild elephants towards Bhadra Reserve Forest, which is closer.

He urged those opposing the operation to consider the ground realities and understand the reasons behind the decision.

Meanwhile, residents and various organisations have called a meeting in Mudigere on Monday to discuss the issue and decide on their future course of action.

Opposition to the operation has also spilt over onto social media, with residents launching campaigns against Shivalingegowda. Banners criticising the minister have been put up in parts of the region, reflecting growing public anger over the proposed relocation of elephants.

It can be noted that two people were killed in separate wild elephant attacks in Belur taluk of Hassan district in mid-November, triggering protests by residents and prompting the Karnataka Forest Department to launch Operation Gaja to address the rising human-elephant conflict in the region.

On November 14, Jayamma, aged around 45–50, was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Chowdanahalli/Tagare village while she was grazing sheep. Two days later, on November 16, 64-year-old Hafeez Ur Rahman was killed in an elephant attack near Nagenahalli while he was heading to work.

Following the two deaths and protests by residents, the Forest Department launched Operation Gaja to curb human-elephant conflict across Belur, Sakaleshpur and Alur taluks. The operation was aimed at managing the movement of wild elephants and reducing the threat to people living in the affected areas.