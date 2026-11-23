MENAFN - IANS) Amethi, Nov 23 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested 10 people in Amethi on allegations of facilitating religious conversions by offering inducements, including promises of medical assistance and educational opportunities.

The arrests followed a complaint received from local residents regarding alleged religious conversion activities in the Kamrauli police station area. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to the allegations, people were being persuaded to change their religion by being offered various benefits, including access to healthcare facilities and educational opportunities.

Ten individuals, including the main accused identified as Rajkumar alias Julian, have been arrested in connection with the case.

During the police action, four books related to religious conversion were also recovered from the spot. The police said the accused allegedly used an organisation operating under the name of 'Revival Church' as a platform to approach people and persuade them to convert by promising them various facilities and benefits.

Superintendent of Police Sarvanan T., while speaking to IANS, said the police received information from local residents about the alleged activities being carried out under the cover of a prayer meeting in the area.

"In the Kamrauli police station area, some local residents lodged a complaint stating that certain outsiders had arrived in Amethi district and were organising a religious conversion programme under the guise of a prayer meeting. Acting promptly on the information, the local police reached the location and initiated action. The entire exercise was also videographed," the SP said.

He further said that during the police inquiry, some individuals were found delivering sermons to a gathering of approximately 20 to 25 local residents.

"During the inquiry, it came to light that among the 10 individuals apprehended yesterday, five were from Maharashtra, two from Uttarakhand, one from Azamgarh, one from Odisha, while the remaining two were local residents of Amethi district," Sarvanan T. added.

The police are investigating the alleged role of the accused. The recovered books and other material are also being examined as part of the investigation, according to the officials.

Legal proceedings into the case have been initiated.

Further investigation is underway.