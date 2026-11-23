MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Monday felicitated exemplary wildlife conservation work, reminding that the frontline staff and local communities are the backbone of India's wildlife conservation efforts.

Chairing the 92nd Meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) in Delhi, the Minister led officials in considering 133 proposals across the country involving activities such as roads, defence infrastructure, drinking water supply and other essential development works requiring wildlife clearance under the provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

The proposals were appraised on the basis of their ecological impacts, importance for public welfare and national development, and the adequacy of mitigation measures to ensure conservation of wildlife and their habitats and also ensure the target of green growth, said an official statement.

As part of the policy agenda, the Standing Committee also considered the report on Wildlife Week 2026, celebrated under the theme 'Connecting Habitats, Thriving Wildlife'.

The Minister highlighted the initiatives taken during Wildlife Week 2026, including the tiger reintroduction in Buxa Tiger Reserve (West Bengal), the release of Great Indian Bustards in Rajasthan and the expansion of Project Cheetah to a third site, reflecting the Government's focus on tangible, science-based conservation outcomes on the ground, the statement said.

Nameri Tiger Reserve, Assam, was also accredited under Conservation Assured | Tiger Standards (CA|TS), it said.

The 92nd meeting of SC-NBWL was themed on 'marine conservation'. Underscoring the need for strengthening the conservation of wildlife, both terrestrial and marine, presentations were made by the Scientists of the Wildlife Institute of India on the following: Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) of Coastal and Marine Protected Areas; Pan-India Assessment and Monitoring of Marine Turtles; Milestones of Recovery of Dugongs and their Habitats in India (2016–2026); and Mitigating the Impacts of Linear Infrastructure on Wildlife.

The presentations highlighted the status and achievements in conservation of wildlife, especially related to the management effectiveness of marine protected areas, marine turtles, and dugongs, the statement said.

The presentation of mitigation of linear infrastructure on wildlife highlighted on addressing the challenges on consequential impact on wildlife and the need for empowering a wide range of stakeholders, including infrastructure planners, builders, environmental consultants, wildlife managers, regulators, policymakers, and analysts, said the statement.