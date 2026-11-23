MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Nov 23 (IANS) The family of a 38-year-old Public Works Department (PWD) Executive Engineer, Aarti Yadav, who died under suspicious circumstances in Indore on July 24, has alleged foul play and accused her husband and in-laws of being involved in her death, her brother said on Monday.

Aarti's brother, Upendra Jariya, claimed that his sister did not die by suicide and questioned the circumstances in which she was found hanging at her government residence.

Talking to the press in Indore on Monday, Jariya alleged that despite submitting letters and other evidence to the police, the investigation had not made satisfactory progress.

"For the last four months, we have approached the President's office, the Union Home Ministry, the Indore Police Commissioner and several other senior police officials, seeking justice for my sister. However, we have received only assurances that action would be taken," Jariya said.

Questioning the circumstances surrounding her death, he claimed that injury marks were found on Aarti's body and that she had consumed nine sleeping pills before she was found hanging.

He alleged that the police had failed to conduct a proper investigation and had not arrested anyone in the case. Jariya also alleged that the father of Aarti's husband, who is a senior PWD official, was influencing the investigation.

He demanded an impartial probe into the circumstances of her death.

"My sister had injury marks on her body and had consumed nine sleeping pills. These facts raise serious questions about the circumstances of her death. We want a proper investigation and action against everyone responsible," he said.

Aarti was allegedly found hanging at her government residence in the Palasia area of Indore on July 24. Family members rushed her to a hospital, where she was admitted in a critical condition.

She died during treatment the following evening. At the time, police had said that no suicide note was recovered and the exact reason behind the incident was yet to be established.

Police had then also recorded the statement of her husband, Nilesh Yadav, who is also a PWD engineer, and other family members. Aarti's brother had then alleged that her husband consumed liquor and harassed her.

He had also questioned how she could have hanged herself after allegedly consuming sleeping pills, raising suspicion over her husband's role.

Aarti was posted in Barwani and had been transferred to Indore around a month before the incident. Her husband, who was posted in Jobat, was also transferred to Indore shortly before her death.

The couple had two daughters, who were staying with their maternal grandparents when the incident occurred.