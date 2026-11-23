Sitharaman Holds 11th Pre-Budget Consultation With R & D Sector Experts

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday chaired the 11th pre-Budget consultation with experts from the research and development (R & D) and higher education sectors in New Delhi, as part of preparations for the upcoming Union Budget 2027-28.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the meeting was attended by the Secretaries of the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Education and Department of Biotechnology, along with the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India. The consultation comes against the backdrop of significant allocations for research, innovation and higher education in the Union Budget 2026-27. In the previous Budget, the government allocated Rs 28,049.32 crore to the Department of Science and Technology, including Rs 20,000 crore for the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) scheme. The Budget also earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for the National Research Foundation and Rs 900 crore for the National Quantum Mission, reflecting the government's focus on strengthening the research and innovation ecosystem. Meanwhile, the Department of Higher Education received an allocation of Rs 55,727.22 crore in Budget 2026-27, compared with Rs 50,077.95 crore in the previous year's Budget Estimates. The allocation included Rs 12,123 crore for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Rs 17,440 crore for central universities and Rs 600 crore for the Prime Minister's Research Fellowship scheme.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman chaired the 10th pre-Budget consultation with experts and stakeholders from the health and social sectors in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2027-28. The meeting was attended by Secretaries from the Department of Economic Affairs and Ministry of Tribal Affairs, senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India. The consultations form part of the government's preparations for the Union Budget 2027-28.