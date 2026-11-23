Rajkumar Sharma Credits Daryl Mitchell After India New Zealand Draw

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on Monday pointed to the lack of assistance from the pitch at the Basin Reserve in Wellington after the first Test between India and New Zealand ended in a draw, but also admitted that the Indian bowlers had enough time to wrap up the host's innings on Day 5, praising Daryl Mitchell's batting. India were held to a draw by New Zealand in the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, despite posting a massive 720/9 declared in their first innings and putting themselves in a commanding position to push for victory.

Speaking to ANI, Rajkumar Sharma described the Wellington pitch as initially favourable for bowlers but said it became flat as the match progressed, offering little assistance in terms of movement or swing. He also felt India's bowling lacked penetration.“It looked like quite a flat track. On the first day, it seemed-the way New Zealand's wickets fell-that this was a very helpful wicket for the bowlers. But that didn't happen. India also batted for a very long time, and later in the second innings, there was no help visible for the bowlers at all. India's bowling also didn't seem that penetrative,” he said.

“It was a bit of a flat track. On the first day, the conditions were better for bowling, but later the track became completely flat, and, I mean, it wasn't even cloudy or anything for the ball to swing or something like that, so that's why the Indian bowlers didn't get much help,” he added.

India were unable to force a victory despite reducing the hosts to 119/2 before the start of the final day. New Zealand eventually finished their second innings at 239/5 after 120 overs, with captain Shubman Gill shaking hands with the opposition batters with less than an hour remaining in the match. New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49 off 186 deliveries, while Glenn Phillips scored an unbeaten 26 from 126 balls as the pair displayed tremendous patience to deny India the remaining five wickets.

Rajkumar Sharma felt India had enough time to bowl New Zealand out but credited Daryl Mitchell's brilliant batting for securing the draw.“I would say there was plenty of time for the Indian bowlers to wrap up New Zealand's innings, but Daryl Mitchell played a brilliant innings, and the result of that is that this Test was drawn,” he said.

He also weighed in on Mohammed Siraj's absence from the playing 11 for the Wellington Test, backing the experienced pacer and expressing confidence in his ability to perform in overseas conditions.“Siraj is a brilliant bowler. My belief is that he is the most experienced bowler, and if he bowls alongside Bumrah, it would be very good. But it happens many times that you look at current form. It's possible that he might not be bowling that well in his current form, which is why the team management might have decided to play other bowlers. But overall, whatever his performance has been, it has been quite good, and especially in overseas conditions, I think Siraj will be quite successful. But how he is bowling there right now, only the team management is seeing that,” he said.

India went with a four-pronged pace attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj, while leaving out Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja from the playing 11. Sharma further underlined the importance of the remaining matches in India's WTC campaign, saying the team needed to secure victories to improve its position in the standings and keep its hopes of reaching the final alive.

“It is absolutely at stake. Winning this match is very important for India if they want to reach the final. And after this, there is the Australia series; look, Australia is never a weak team-it is not very easy to beat them. We will definitely have the home advantage, but still, those will be good matches. So by winning this series, we have to move up in the points table, and only then can we think about reaching the WTC final,” he said.

Earlier in the match, New Zealand, after being put in to bat, slumped to 70/5 before Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips rescued the innings with a 216-run partnership, taking their side to 368 all out. The two teams will now meet in the second and final Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, beginning November 27. (ANI)