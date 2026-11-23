SBSP Prepares Massive Azamgarh Rally Featuring Top NDA Leadership

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday announced sweeping grassroots mobilisation for a December 6 mega rally in Azamgarh, predicting an unmatched turnout backed by senior ruling-alliance leaders.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Rajbhar said party teams have been deployed across all 22 blocks of Azamgarh to carry out village-to-village outreach and brief residents ahead of the December 6 gathering. He projected that the rally will surpass any prior or future mobilisation in scale and confirmed that top leadership-including BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, Union Ministers of State, and scores of other ministers-is slated to attend.

"There are 22 blocks in Azamgarh, and teams have been deployed in all 22 blocks. They are going from village to village, explaining things to people, and preparations are being made through these efforts. And you will see-there has never been such a large event, nor will there ever be one. We are also saying this, and at that event, Nitin Naveen ji, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bharatiya Janata Party state president Pankaj Chaudhary ji, and the Union Minister of State in the Government of India, along with dozens of other ministers, will attend," he said.

The push comes on the same day that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress wrapped up their opening round of seat-sharing negotiations in New Delhi for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, signalling that a deal is nearing completion. Broadening his remarks to the state-wide electoral map, Rajbhar noted that constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are active across all 403 Assembly segments. He pointed to coordinated fieldwork involving the SBSP, Apna Dal, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, and the BJP, emphasising that while each partner brings distinct methods and perspectives to its campaign work, the coalition is operating across the entire state ahead of the 2027 polls.

"NDA leaders are working across all 403 Assembly constituencies. Our party is working, as are Apna Dal, Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party. All the parties that are part of the alliance are working across the constituencies. Everyone has a different approach and perspective towards their work," he said.

Meanwhile, the first round of seat-sharing discussions between Congress and the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections concluded in New Delhi on Monday, with leaders from both parties indicating that an agreement was close to being finalised. The two parties will hold another meeting on Tuesday to continue the negotiations. Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said the discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides putting forward their respective views, and expressed confidence that the alliance would be finalised shortly.