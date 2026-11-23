India Ranks Third in Asia Power Index 2026 With Strong Diplomacy

Diplomatic influence stands as India's most influential point of power overall, anchoring its consolidated position as Asia's third-most powerful country with an overall score of 40.5 points in 2026, said Hunter S. Marston, Director of the Southeast Asia Program and Project Lead for the Asia Power Index at the Lowy Institute. The Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index places India behind the United States and China, which retained the first and second positions respectively, noting that India became more influential in the region during the year despite a slight decline in its relative economic capability.

Speaking exclusively to ANI in an interview, Hunter S. Marston noted that "India's comprehensive power is 40.5, which makes it a major power. Underpinning that is several strong points, although it's really a broad-based type of power. Its most influential point of power overall is its diplomatic influence, which is 70.3 points out of 100, full scale of 100. So that's its best scoring measure. And it's been quite strong consistently."

Assessments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regional leadership also improved significantly, moving him up three places to become the second-most effective regional leader behind Chinese President Xi Jinping. "Probably one is Modi's ability to handle great power pressures. The fact that India shares a border with China and a major source of tension there and has been able to navigate that relationship and restore some stability to the China-India relationship, continue trading, and restore an element of peace and stability along its shared border with China is a positive signal that India is an effective diplomatic power and military capable of deterring a big power like China," Marston said.

He noted that India navigates its contentious geography, including borders with Pakistan and Myanmar, while attracting international investment and maintaining a non-aligned posture between Russia and the United States on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. "Its other strong points are its future resources, which includes expected economic growth into the future and its demographics, its population size, and things like political stability, which underpin its resilience. All of that adds to its comprehensive power. India's cultural influence and military capabilities also boost its comprehensive power score. So those are really its primary strong points," Marston added.

India's economic capability score declined slightly to 26.4 points, though it held on to third place in the category. The Lowy Institute attributed this dip partly to a weakening rupee, a change in the International Monetary Fund's methodology for measuring economies, and a nearly USD 20 billion decline in outbound investment. Despite the economic setback, India's future resources score increased to 56.2 points, reflecting an improved economic forecast and opportunities ahead. The report stated that while its economy and diplomacy showed mixed results in 2026, India grew more influential in Asia, supported by improvements in its diplomatic standing, defence engagement, cultural reach, and future resources.