Germany PMI Jumps to 55, Strongest Growth Since 2022
(MENAFN) German business activity accelerated in November to its strongest level in more than four and a half years, as a rebound in export orders lifted factories and demand for services strengthened, a survey published Monday showed.
The flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) from S&P Global rose to 55 from 53.4 in October. Economists had forecast a drop to 53.2. Readings above 50 signal expansion.
Factory activity gathered pace, while the services index climbed to a 13-month high. Services demand grew at its quickest rate in more than a year, a sign that the upswing is broadening beyond the export-driven manufacturing sector.
“The slowdown in growth at the start of the fourth quarter proved short-lived,” said Phil Smith, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Factory hiring resumes
Overall hiring remained weak, Smith said, but manufacturers took on staff, bringing to an end the longest run of factory job losses in the survey's history. He cited mounting strain on production capacity and a brighter outlook among manufacturers.
The data arrive as increased government spending on infrastructure and defense, together with stronger exports, bolsters Europe's largest economy. The country's independent economic advisers project 1.3% GDP growth this year, more than twice their spring estimate.
Still, higher energy prices tied to the Iran war continue to stoke inflation, and climbing global bond yields have made financing conditions tighter.
The flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) from S&P Global rose to 55 from 53.4 in October. Economists had forecast a drop to 53.2. Readings above 50 signal expansion.
Factory activity gathered pace, while the services index climbed to a 13-month high. Services demand grew at its quickest rate in more than a year, a sign that the upswing is broadening beyond the export-driven manufacturing sector.
“The slowdown in growth at the start of the fourth quarter proved short-lived,” said Phil Smith, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Factory hiring resumes
Overall hiring remained weak, Smith said, but manufacturers took on staff, bringing to an end the longest run of factory job losses in the survey's history. He cited mounting strain on production capacity and a brighter outlook among manufacturers.
The data arrive as increased government spending on infrastructure and defense, together with stronger exports, bolsters Europe's largest economy. The country's independent economic advisers project 1.3% GDP growth this year, more than twice their spring estimate.
Still, higher energy prices tied to the Iran war continue to stoke inflation, and climbing global bond yields have made financing conditions tighter.
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