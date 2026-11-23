China, Switzerland Talk Korea Peninsula, Trade at Nanjing Meeting
(MENAFN) Foreign ministers Wang Yi of China and Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland discussed the Korean Peninsula and their countries' relations in talks held Monday in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing.
The meeting follows closely on a trip by Cassis to North Korea, where, weeks ago, the Swiss foreign minister opened his country's diplomatic mission in Pyongyang last month. He also stopped in Seoul, as South Korea works to open communication channels with the northern half of the divided peninsula. It is not known whether Cassis raised inter-Korean relations in either capital.
Cassis posted on the US social media company X: “We discussed bilateral cooperation, the recently signed enhanced free trade agreement and human rights, as well as international developments, including Russia’s war against Ukraine and the situation on the Korean Peninsula,” he said, describing the talks as “constructive.”
The session was the fifth round of the China-Switzerland Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, and it falls in the 10th anniversary year of the two countries' innovative strategic partnership.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Swiss counterpart Guy Parmelin last month jointly witnessed the signing of the protocol “enhancing the free trade agreement between China and Switzerland and other cooperation documents, sending a positive signal of upholding openness and cooperation and safeguarding free trade,” Wang said.
Mao Ning, spokeswoman for China's Foreign Ministry, relayed the minister's call for speed: “The two sides should work to bring the protocol into force at an early date,” Wang said.
Commercial ties are substantial. China is Switzerland's largest trading partner in Asia, while Switzerland ranks as China's seventh-largest in Europe. Trade between the two reached $49 billion last year.
“China welcomes more Swiss companies to seize the vast opportunities offered by China’s development and grow together with their Chinese partners,” Wang added.
Cassis, for his part, stressed that dialogue between states “is key to addressing shared challenges,” and said the two sides also took up the “opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence.”
The meeting follows closely on a trip by Cassis to North Korea, where, weeks ago, the Swiss foreign minister opened his country's diplomatic mission in Pyongyang last month. He also stopped in Seoul, as South Korea works to open communication channels with the northern half of the divided peninsula. It is not known whether Cassis raised inter-Korean relations in either capital.
Cassis posted on the US social media company X: “We discussed bilateral cooperation, the recently signed enhanced free trade agreement and human rights, as well as international developments, including Russia’s war against Ukraine and the situation on the Korean Peninsula,” he said, describing the talks as “constructive.”
The session was the fifth round of the China-Switzerland Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, and it falls in the 10th anniversary year of the two countries' innovative strategic partnership.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Swiss counterpart Guy Parmelin last month jointly witnessed the signing of the protocol “enhancing the free trade agreement between China and Switzerland and other cooperation documents, sending a positive signal of upholding openness and cooperation and safeguarding free trade,” Wang said.
Mao Ning, spokeswoman for China's Foreign Ministry, relayed the minister's call for speed: “The two sides should work to bring the protocol into force at an early date,” Wang said.
Commercial ties are substantial. China is Switzerland's largest trading partner in Asia, while Switzerland ranks as China's seventh-largest in Europe. Trade between the two reached $49 billion last year.
“China welcomes more Swiss companies to seize the vast opportunities offered by China’s development and grow together with their Chinese partners,” Wang added.
Cassis, for his part, stressed that dialogue between states “is key to addressing shared challenges,” and said the two sides also took up the “opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence.”
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