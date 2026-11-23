Etihad Rail To Link With Al Maktoum Airport In Next 5 Years, Says Top Dubai Official
Paul Griffiths, the chief executive officer of Dubai Airports, said the new airport will also see different transportation offerings, including an extension of the metro's red line, an airport express link and“plans to run Etihad rail into the new terminal,” he said at the Big 5 Global event on Monday.Recommended For You Gold prices slumps to 14-month low: Should UAE investors hold or sell?
Griffiths added that all of these will be“incredibly helpful” to customers going to and from the airport.
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“If we don't develop the service offering on the ground as the technically advance in the air, then were failing in the most fundamental ways,” he said.
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