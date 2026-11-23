MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Etihad Rail will make stops at the new Al Maktoum Airport in the next 5 years as the emirate works to develop both its ground and air infrastructure to ease passenger traffic, according to Dubai Airports CEO.

Paul Griffiths, the chief executive officer of Dubai Airports, said the new airport will also see different transportation offerings, including an extension of the metro's red line, an airport express link and“plans to run Etihad rail into the new terminal,” he said at the Big 5 Global event on Monday.

Recommended For You Gold prices slumps to 14-month low: Should UAE investors hold or sell?

Griffiths added that all of these will be“incredibly helpful” to customers going to and from the airport.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“If we don't develop the service offering on the ground as the technically advance in the air, then were failing in the most fundamental ways,” he said.

More to follow

Check in at your hotel or metro station: Dubai plans city terminals for new Al Maktoum airport Dubai Metro extends to Al Maktoum International Airport; services to begin in 2031 Dubai Metro to link to DWC: How long will journeys take from Marina, Downtown, DXB?

ALSO READ