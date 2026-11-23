MENAFN - GetNews) Naples, FL – November 23, 2026 – The biggest constraints on the AI buildout now sit outside the chip. Data centers running the latest GPUs need huge amounts of electricity, cooling systems that can handle racks running hotter than ever, and land close to reliable power, and all three are getting harder to secure.

That squeeze is pushing the industry in some new directions. The Wall Street Journal recently reported on a growing group of companies designing data centers that float at sea or sit on the seabed, running on wave, wind, and solar power and shedding heat into the surrounding water. On land, developers are working to lock up power-rich sites, and equipment makers are redesigning how electricity moves through a data hall. The companies solving these physical problems are becoming a bigger part of the AI story. Here are four stocks to take a closer look at.

Stratum Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SRTM) is an AI infrastructure company that owns and leases high-performance GPUs. The company recently changed its name as it moves away from its legacy real estate business and toward GPU leasing and high-performance compute. It has already acquired NVIDIA B300 GPUs and placed them under a long-term leasing arrangement intended to generate recurring revenue.

Stratum recently announced a nonbinding letter of intent with Ocean Power Technologies (NYSE American:OPTT) to demonstrate offshore data center assets powered by wave, wind, and solar energy. The proposed collaboration would pair Stratum's GPUs, including its NVIDIA B300s, with Ocean Power's PowerBuoy platforms, floating systems that generate their own electricity at sea. Ocean Power holds more than 60 issued patents worldwide on its PowerBuoy technology, and under the proposed deal it would grant Stratum a limited, non-exclusive license to certain of those patents and provide prototype platforms it already has on hand. Stratum would supply the GPU hardware and integration expertise and pay Ocean Power a monthly retainer under the definitive agreements the two companies plan to negotiate.

The proposed demonstration program would test whether AI inference can run offshore on renewable power generated onboard, with no power line running back to shore. The companies have pointed to the natural cooling advantages of the marine environment as part of the appeal, which matters because cooling is one of the largest energy costs in a traditional data center. Processing data at sea, close to where it is collected, could also reduce bandwidth needs for uses like maritime domain awareness, offshore energy monitoring, and scientific sensing. "Stratum is focused on expanding high-performance compute capacity in new environments," said Chief Executive Officer Nicholas H. Adler.

Stratum is also working to simplify the rest of its business. The company recently announced a letter of intent to sell its legacy real estate operations, including its brokerage, franchising, property management, mortgage, and title businesses, and said it expects to enter into a definitive sale agreement by year-end. In a recent letter to shareholders, management said it is pursuing additional GPU leasing arrangements to expand its high-performance computing asset base and its potential recurring revenue.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) designs, builds, and operates large data center campuses made specifically for AI and other high-performance computing workloads. Its flagship Polaris Forge 1 campus in North Dakota is leased to CoreWeave and is planned for 400 MW of critical IT capacity across three buildings. The company recently brought the second 75 MW phase of Building 2 online, bringing fully operational capacity at the campus to 250 MW across two buildings and 10 data halls, and it closed $1.59 billion of senior secured notes to fund construction of the third 150 MW building.

That buildout is showing up in Applied Digital's results. For its fiscal first quarter ended August 31, 2026, the company reported revenue of $341.9 million, up 322% from the same period a year earlier, and adjusted EBITDA of $64.4 million compared with $0.5 million in the prior-year quarter. During the quarter, Applied Digital also signed a 210 MW, 15-year lease at its Delta Forge 2 campus with an investment-grade hyperscaler, a deal representing about $5.2 billion in contracted base-term revenue. The company now has about $36 billion in contracted revenue over its initial lease terms.

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) is a vertically integrated AI cloud provider that owns the land, the power, and the data centers behind its GPU clusters. The company built its footprint running renewable-powered bitcoin mining sites and has been converting that infrastructure into AI compute. It has secured more than 30,000 acres of land and more than 5 GW of power, supporting a development pipeline of more than 35 GW that includes its 2 GW Sweetwater hub in Texas.

IREN's latest quarter showed how quickly that transition is moving. For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, AI Cloud revenue increased 182% sequentially to $200 million, and total revenue rose 66% to $228 million. Revenue backlog grew 22% to $20.3 billion, with about two-thirds tied to investment-grade counterparties. The company's Horizon 1 facility went into service for Microsoft during the quarter, and IREN said its target of more than $4 billion in annualized run-rate revenue is fully contracted and fully funded, with timing now set for January 2027 following a customer-requested design change. Since quarter-end, IREN has expanded its contract with a leading frontier AI lab and signed a five-year contract at about $22 million in annual revenue per megawatt, with the customer prepaying 90% of the associated GPU capital costs.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) supplies the equipment that powers and cools data centers, including power management, thermal management, liquid cooling, and related services. As AI racks pack in more GPUs and draw more electricity, that equipment has become one of the most important parts of every new facility.

Demand for that equipment is visible in Vertiv's latest results. Third-quarter 2026 net sales increased 61% year over year to $4.31 billion, organic orders grew more than 100%, and adjusted operating margin expanded 290 basis points to 25.2%. The company raised its full year 2026 net sales guidance by $650 million to $14.65 billion at the midpoint, along with increases to its other key financial metrics.

Vertiv also recently expanded its 800 VDC power portfolio with new systems for the AI compute pod and the data hall, building on the rack-level Vertiv PowerDirect 5000 it introduced earlier this year. The higher-voltage architecture is designed to handle the heavier power loads of next-generation AI hardware, and the portfolio covers power conversion, energy storage, distribution, and protection all the way from the medium-voltage grid connection down to the compute tray.

Every new AI cluster needs a site, a reliable supply of power, and a way to get rid of the heat it produces. These four companies are working on those problems from very different angles, from a proposed offshore GPU demonstration and power-rich campuses in North Dakota and Texas to the power and cooling systems inside the data hall, and together they show how wide the AI infrastructure opportunity has become.

Disclaimers: RazorPitch Inc. "RazorPitch" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investment advice. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performances are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this action may be identified through the use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements indicating certain actions & quote; may, could, or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. RazorPitch has been retained and compensated by Stratum Holdings Corp. to assist in the production and distribution of content related to SRTM. RazorPitch is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. This content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in this article constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by RazorPitch or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments. All content in this article is information of a general nature and does not address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Nothing in this article constitutes professional and/or financial advice, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters discussed or the law relating thereto. RazorPitch is not a fiduciary by virtue of any persons use of or access to this content.

About RazorPitch

RazorPitch is an investor relations and investor marketing firm specializing in Non-Traditional Investor Relations for public companies. RazorPitch complements traditional IR with digital-first investor visibility, retail investor engagement, and ongoing investor communications.

razorpitch