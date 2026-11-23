Palestinian Teen Loses 26 kg in Ofer Prison, Commission Says
(MENAFN) Palestinian prisoners held at Israel's Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank have shed dozens of kilograms amid food shortages, medical neglect and spreading disease, a Palestinian commission said Monday. Among them is a 15-year-old who lost 26 kilograms.
The Commission of Detainees' Affairs laid out the findings in a report issued after one of its lawyers visited the facility. It said sick prisoners at Ofer are enduring severe health and living conditions, their bodies weakened by illness, insufficient food and a lack of medical care.
The commission said Amin Qattash, from the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, has lost about 50 kilograms (110 pounds) since he was detained on June 5, 2024. He suffers from colon and thyroid disorders and endured scabies for 16 months before recovering, it added.
Mohammed Abu Hamoud, 15, from the village of Al-Jib northwest of occupied East Jerusalem, has lost 26 kilograms (57.3 pounds) since his Nov. 9, 2025 detention, according to the report. He is held in a cell where detainees suffer skin and fungal diseases because of damp conditions and a shortage of hygiene supplies.
Ali al-Shweiki, from Ramallah, detained since Dec. 4, 2024, has lost 25 kilograms (55 pounds), the commission said. He still suffers the effects of a foot fracture sustained before his detention and needs medical follow-up. He also has scabies with persistent itching but has not received the treatment he needs, it said.
The report also described the plight of older and chronically ill detainees. Mohammed Halaika, 63, an administrative detainee from the town of Al-Shuyukh in the Hebron governorate, has pulmonary fibrosis that causes shortness of breath, along with high cholesterol, elevated blood fats and gout, according to the commission. Detained since Oct. 23, 2026, he needs regular monitoring and medication, but prison authorities supply his medicines only once a week. That, the commission said, aggravates his condition and raises the risk of complications, particularly given his age.
Mohammed Abu Rayala, from Nablus, has been held since Sept. 17, 2026. He had an accelerated heart rate before his arrest and regularly took medication to regulate it, the report said. It said he has had no medical examination since his detention and has not received the drugs he requires.
Prisoners interviewed during the visit reported inadequate food, medical neglect, widespread skin diseases and a lack of basic daily necessities, the commission said. They also described severe weight loss, being forced to kneel for prolonged periods, repeated raids on their cells and searches in which even their few personal belongings were confiscated.
According to the report, guards deliberately open cell windows as winter approaches, increasing detainees' exposure to the cold at night. Bathing time for all prisoners in a cell has been cut to 10 minutes, and they are denied personal hygiene supplies, it added.
About 9,350 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, including roughly 350 children and 90 women, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights groups. The organizations say Palestinian prisoners face torture, food deprivation and medical neglect, conditions they say have contributed to the deaths of dozens of detainees.
Violations against Palestinian prisoners have escalated since Israel's war on Gaza began in October 2023, the groups say. More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 176,000 injured in Gaza since then, most of them women and children, according to official Palestinian figures.
The Commission of Detainees' Affairs laid out the findings in a report issued after one of its lawyers visited the facility. It said sick prisoners at Ofer are enduring severe health and living conditions, their bodies weakened by illness, insufficient food and a lack of medical care.
The commission said Amin Qattash, from the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, has lost about 50 kilograms (110 pounds) since he was detained on June 5, 2024. He suffers from colon and thyroid disorders and endured scabies for 16 months before recovering, it added.
Mohammed Abu Hamoud, 15, from the village of Al-Jib northwest of occupied East Jerusalem, has lost 26 kilograms (57.3 pounds) since his Nov. 9, 2025 detention, according to the report. He is held in a cell where detainees suffer skin and fungal diseases because of damp conditions and a shortage of hygiene supplies.
Ali al-Shweiki, from Ramallah, detained since Dec. 4, 2024, has lost 25 kilograms (55 pounds), the commission said. He still suffers the effects of a foot fracture sustained before his detention and needs medical follow-up. He also has scabies with persistent itching but has not received the treatment he needs, it said.
The report also described the plight of older and chronically ill detainees. Mohammed Halaika, 63, an administrative detainee from the town of Al-Shuyukh in the Hebron governorate, has pulmonary fibrosis that causes shortness of breath, along with high cholesterol, elevated blood fats and gout, according to the commission. Detained since Oct. 23, 2026, he needs regular monitoring and medication, but prison authorities supply his medicines only once a week. That, the commission said, aggravates his condition and raises the risk of complications, particularly given his age.
Mohammed Abu Rayala, from Nablus, has been held since Sept. 17, 2026. He had an accelerated heart rate before his arrest and regularly took medication to regulate it, the report said. It said he has had no medical examination since his detention and has not received the drugs he requires.
Prisoners interviewed during the visit reported inadequate food, medical neglect, widespread skin diseases and a lack of basic daily necessities, the commission said. They also described severe weight loss, being forced to kneel for prolonged periods, repeated raids on their cells and searches in which even their few personal belongings were confiscated.
According to the report, guards deliberately open cell windows as winter approaches, increasing detainees' exposure to the cold at night. Bathing time for all prisoners in a cell has been cut to 10 minutes, and they are denied personal hygiene supplies, it added.
About 9,350 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, including roughly 350 children and 90 women, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights groups. The organizations say Palestinian prisoners face torture, food deprivation and medical neglect, conditions they say have contributed to the deaths of dozens of detainees.
Violations against Palestinian prisoners have escalated since Israel's war on Gaza began in October 2023, the groups say. More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 176,000 injured in Gaza since then, most of them women and children, according to official Palestinian figures.
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