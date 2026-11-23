MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- Jordanian and Chinese officials discussed proposals to reduce water losses, advance research on electric vehicles and batteries, and expand genetic testing in Jordan under a science and technology memorandum of understanding signed in Beijing in August.

Mashhoor Refai, secretary-general of the Higher Council for Science and Technology, met with Chinese Ambassador Guo Wei and his delegation to discuss how the council's funds and research centers could implement the agreement with China's Ministry of Science and Technology.

Refai praised the countries' longstanding ties and called for broader cooperation with Chinese institutions to advance shared development goals and support science, technology, research and innovation.

He said the council would work with Jordan's ministries of agriculture, transport, and digital economy and entrepreneurship, as well as universities and research centers, to carry out projects outlined in the memorandum.

Guo said China sought to deepen its strategic partnership with Jordan in advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and electric vehicle manufacturing. He said greater involvement by Chinese companies and investors could attract investment, facilitate technology transfer, and help turn research and innovation into commercial projects and applications with greater added value.

Raed Odeh, the council's assistant secretary-general for scientific and technological affairs, said the National Fund for Enterprise Support (NAFES) could draw on its experience with small and medium-sized businesses to help Jordanian firms enter Chinese markets, transfer technology, exchange expertise, and form strategic partnerships with Chinese companies.

Mohammad Widyan, director of the National Center for Research and Development, proposed starting with projects at the Safawi research station to test precision irrigation and soilless farming and adapt them to conditions in Jordan's Badia. He said the trials could translate research into projects supporting the Badia economy.

Nahla Khawaja, assistant to the president for research and studies at the National Center for Diabetes, Endocrinology and Genetics, said the center had proposed a research partnership with Chinese medical institutions in coordination with the council and Jordan's Ministry of Health to develop genetic diagnostic and precision medicine services.

The project would introduce advanced genetic tests, including next-generation sequencing, to improve early and accurate diagnosis of rare and inherited diseases and endocrine and metabolic disorders, she said.

The proposal also calls for training medical and technical staff, exchanging expertise, and conducting joint research. Its longer-term goal is to establish the center as a regional and international center of excellence in genomic and precision medicine, Khawaja said.

Tareq Mukattash, director of the Scientific Research and Innovation Support Fund, said the fund's proposal would initially focus on two areas of research: reducing water losses and developing electric vehicle and battery technologies. It includes a program enabling young researchers to train at Chinese research and industrial institutions in both fields.

The fund also proposed a biennial Jordanian-Chinese conference on science, technology, and innovation as a permanent platform to launch joint projects and review their results. Jordan would host the first conference, with the two countries alternating as hosts.

//Petra// AO