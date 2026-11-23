ASE Index Eases 0.11% To 3,989 Points
Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- Turnover on the Amman Stock Exchange totaled JD8.4 million Monday, with 3.1 million shares changing hands through 2,925 transactions.
The general share price index eased 0.11 percent to close at 3,989 points.
The services sector index fell 0.47 percent, while the financial and industrial sector indexes each edged up 0.01 percent.
Of the 92 companies traded, 25 posted higher share prices than at their previous closes, and 41 posted lower prices.
//Petra// NQ
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