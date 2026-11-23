MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- The Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) signed a memorandum of understanding Monday with Thabat, a real estate investment company, to establish a preliminary framework for developing a $60 million tourist resort in the Petra region.

PDTRA said the move is part of its efforts to attract high-quality tourism investment and diversify the region's tourism offering. The memorandum paves the way for economic and technical feasibility studies, environmental and heritage assessments and preliminary designs, with a view to meeting the requirements for a long-term investment agreement.

Under the memorandum, PDTRA will facilitate the necessary regulatory approval procedures and coordinate infrastructure and service requirements. Thabat will prepare the studies and preliminary designs, a phase expected to be completed next year.

The resort is planned for a plateau in the Rajef area of the Petra region. The concept includes low-rise hotel suites that blend with the surroundings and take advantage of views of neighboring areas.

The design will take environmental and heritage considerations into account and preserve the natural characteristics of the site and the setting of Petra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The project is expected to create direct and indirect jobs for local residents, particularly in Rajef, stimulate economic and tourism activity, and increase the community's benefits from tourism. It is also expected to lengthen visitor stays in Petra and strengthen Petra's and Jordan's international tourism standing.

PDTRA Chief Commissioner Adnan Sawair said the signing is part of the authority's strategy to attract high-quality, sustainable tourism investments that respect Petra's distinctive character and historical and natural value while delivering economic and development benefits to local communities.

He added that the project offers a chance to diversify the region's tourism offering and draw new segments of visitors from international markets, strengthening the destination's competitiveness and encouraging longer stays.

Sawair stressed that PDTRA is keen to provide a suitable environment for serious investments while preserving the area's cultural and environmental heritage.

Haethum Buttikhi, Thabat's board chairman, said Petra is among the world's leading tourist destinations and holds an exceptional historical and cultural standing.

He highlighted Thabat's commitment to developing a project that blends with its surroundings, limits environmental impact and strengthens the partnership with PDTRA and the local community.

Buttikhi said Thabat will complete the studies, designs and requirements needed to proceed to subsequent project phases, in line with approved frameworks and procedures.

Hussain Al Awlaqi, Bright Levant's board chairman, underscored the importance of consolidating Petra's standing as a global destination for high-quality tourism and hospitality, in keeping with its cultural value and human heritage. He said Petra bears witness to the greatness of Nabataean civilization and to human creativity in working with the landscape and natural environment.

Al Awlaqi said he hopes the project will help attract high-quality investments that develop tourism while preserving the site's identity and distinctive character, strengthening Jordan's international investment and tourism profile.

//Petra// NQ