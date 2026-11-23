MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- The Lower House of Parliament on Monday referred the 2027 draft state budget law to its Finance Committee for review, paving the way for detailed discussions with ministries, government departments and public institutions before the bill returns to the House for debate.

The committee will examine the proposed allocations and spending priorities, formulate recommendations and submit its findings to the House ahead of deliberations under the parliamentary dome.

The referral came during a morning session chaired by Lower House Speaker Ibrahim Tarawneh and attended by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and members of the Cabinet.

Following the budget address delivered by Finance Minister Abdul Hakim Shibli, lawmakers held preliminary discussions on the draft law, raising concerns about its provisions and calling for measures to ease financial pressures on citizens.

Opening the session, Tarawneh stressed that the state budget must reflect national priorities, improve public services, stimulate economic growth and create employment opportunities. He reaffirmed the Lower House's commitment to exercising its constitutional powers and maintaining its independence in decision-making.

Tarawneh said cooperation between the legislative and executive branches should be guided by institutional complementarity and the broader national interest, emphasizing that the House retains the authority to make decisions in accordance with the will of its members.

He welcomed the government's response to lawmakers' demands for a JD30 increase in salaries and pensions for civil servants, civilian retirees, military personnel and military retirees whose monthly salaries or pensions are below JD600, effective next year.

Tarawneh stressed that parliamentary demands must translate into tangible improvements in citizens' lives. "Today's responsibility requires turning citizens' aspirations into decisions that ease their burdens," he said.

He also called for completing major national projects in transportation, energy and railways, describing them as strategic investments in Jordan's security and future and a reflection of the priorities outlined by His Majesty King Abdullah II in the Speech from the Throne at the opening of the National Assembly's third ordinary session.

During the discussions, lawmakers emphasized the need to address public debt and debt-servicing costs, while welcoming provisions in the draft budget to settle university debts and increase allocations to the University Student Support Fund.

They also praised the government's approval of the JD30 salary and pension increase for eligible civilian and military personnel and retirees. "Responding to legitimate demands does not weaken the executive branch; rather, it strengthens public confidence in it," lawmakers said.

They stressed that the Lower House's effectiveness should be measured not by the intensity of its disagreements with the government but by its ability to improve citizens' lives.

Lawmakers described the 2027 draft budget as an opportunity to translate the priorities outlined in the Speech from the Throne into clear economic and social policies that stimulate production, expand employment opportunities and ensure a fairer distribution of development gains across the governorates.

They emphasized that national responsibility requires examining the draft budget objectively, without preconceived positions, to ensure realistic fiscal projections, efficient public spending and long-term fiscal sustainability.

However, lawmakers expressed concern that Jordan's fiscal self-reliance has shown little meaningful improvement despite repeated references to economic growth and financial reforms. "A review of the budget figures shows that the level of self-reliance remains largely unchanged, without substantial improvement," they said.

At the same time, lawmakers credited the government with addressing longstanding challenges rather than postponing difficult decisions, despite the accumulated pressures and crises it has inherited. They said the government had taken a firm approach to corruption allegations, referring cases to the relevant authorities for investigation and appropriate action.

They also acknowledged government efforts to settle accumulated debts, respond to parliamentary demands for salary increases and provide additional funding to the University Student Support Fund to help safeguard Jordanians' access to education.

Lawmakers called on the government to establish a specialized financial committee to address public debt and its associated interest payments. They warned that interest payments have reached approximately 17% of total expenditure, placing considerable pressure on the budget and competing with allocations for capital spending.

The Cabinet approved the 2027 draft state budget law on Nov. 9, initiating the constitutional procedures for its submission to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

//Petra// AJ