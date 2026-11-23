Fuel Levies Keep Rising As Government Collects Massive Revenue From Consumers
During the same period, approximately Rs47 billion was separately collected through the Climate Support Levy imposed on petroleum products.
Also Read: Big Turnaround in Gold Market as Prices Surge Across Pakistan
As a result, total collections under both levies exceeded Rs1,173 billion over nine months. The levies imposed on petroleum products continue to place an additional financial burden on citizens.
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