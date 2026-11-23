MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The federal government collected Rs1,126.34 billion in petroleum levy revenue from January to September 2026.

During the same period, approximately Rs47 billion was separately collected through the Climate Support Levy imposed on petroleum products.

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As a result, total collections under both levies exceeded Rs1,173 billion over nine months. The levies imposed on petroleum products continue to place an additional financial burden on citizens.