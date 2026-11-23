MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Despite being just eight years old, Emilia Agayeva has already had her artwork exhibited in several countries. The young Azerbaijani artist, who began showing an interest in painting at the age of four, stands out not only for her use of colour and imaginative characters but also for her desire to explore and portray the inner world of human emotions.

Her dream of exhibiting her work in Paris began when she was just five years old.

During her first visit to the French capital, Emilia passed the Louvre Museum and asked her mother what happened inside. When she learned that art exhibitions were held there, she excitedly remarked: "Can you imagine how wonderful it would be if my paintings were exhibited here one day?"

Around a year and a half later, that childhood dream became reality. In 2025, her artwork was showcased at the Louvre as part of the international Art Shopping Paris 2026 exhibition, attracting considerable attention from visitors.

Emilia began painting at the age of four. Like many children, she initially enjoyed drawing various domestic animals. However, her artistic interests gradually evolved, and she began exploring more complex themes, experimenting with different designs and creating unusual characters.

One of the distinctive features of her work is the way she depicts human figures using geometric shapes such as triangles and squares, reflecting her creative imagination and unconventional approach to art.

Purple shades hold a special place among her favourite colours, while blue, particularly sky blue, is another recurring preference.

Her interests extend beyond visual art. Emilia also studies piano at a music school and is preparing for concerts. Painting, meanwhile, remains an integral part of her everyday life.

Her artwork has already featured in several exhibitions. In May last year, her paintings were displayed in Izmir, Türkiye, followed by an exhibition in Paris in October. She has also participated in several exhibitions in Baku.

This year, her work was showcased at an event in Baku's historic Icherisheher (Old City), organised as part of Azerbaijan's Year of Urban Planning and Architecture, with foreign representatives in attendance. Her paintings were also presented at an event marking International Children's Day on June 1.

The young artist is now preparing for new exhibitions. Her works are expected to be displayed in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates in April and May next year.

Alongside painting and music, fashion design is another growing interest for Emilia. She enjoys sketching clothing styles she likes, experimenting with colour combinations and illustrating the different looks she would like to create.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of her artistic approach is her fascination with human emotions.

While painting, Emilia often asks her mother about the feelings of the characters she creates: "Do you think this girl is happy or worried? Is she unhappy about something, or is something hurting her?"

Through facial expressions and body language, she tries to convey the inner states of her characters, capturing emotions such as happiness, sadness and anxiety.

For Emilia, painting is evidently more than simply transferring what she sees onto paper. It is a way of understanding and expressing the human experience, with feelings and emotions occupying a central place in her artistic world.

At just eight years old, Emilia Agayeva is only at the beginning of her creative journey, with many new opportunities, exhibitions and artistic achievements still ahead of her.