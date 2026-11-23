Medvedev Says Russia May Be Obliged to Use Nuclear Weapons
(MENAFN) In an article published Monday, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev asserted that Russia has the right, and in some circumstances the duty, to use every available means to safeguard its security, potentially including nuclear weapons.
Medvedev accused Ukraine and NATO members of engineering situations in which Russia could sanction a nuclear strike.
He nonetheless said Moscow has seen no "direct necessity" to use nuclear weapons so far in the war in Ukraine. "Obviously, so far the course of events in the Ukrainian crisis has not created a state of direct necessity to use nuclear weapons," he said.
Before making such a decision, Medvedev wrote, President Vladimir Putin "always relies on a comprehensive analysis of all factors" and weighs the response against the actual harm suffered.
Medvedev invoked the 1996 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the legality of nuclear weapons. He argued that the court contemplates a scenario in which a nuclear state's survival is at stake, and that international law does not bar such a state from using nuclear weapons to save itself. Such use, he said, would be neither a crime under international law nor a breach of any international legal regime.
He argued that Russia's nuclear doctrine does not directly provide for preventive use, but that Western deliveries of nuclear weapons to Kyiv, whether open or covert, could push Russia into a preemptive decision. He added that large-scale use of non-nuclear means capable of causing catastrophes could also be grounds for a Russian preemptive nuclear strike.
If the conditions set out in the doctrine are met, Medvedev said, the head of state is "not only entitled but obliged" to use nuclear weapons. "Kyiv and its sponsors should have no dangerous illusions," he stressed.
Medvedev branded German and NATO efforts to join nuclear deterrence "flawed," arguing that NATO's nuclear sharing is not a generally accepted reading of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which he described as self-sufficient but weakened by selective enforcement.
He also claimed the United States attacked Iran under the pretext of defending the nonproliferation regime, even though Tehran has shown its commitment to it. That, he added, reflects "double standards" and geopolitical motives.
Medvedev accused Ukraine and NATO members of engineering situations in which Russia could sanction a nuclear strike.
He nonetheless said Moscow has seen no "direct necessity" to use nuclear weapons so far in the war in Ukraine. "Obviously, so far the course of events in the Ukrainian crisis has not created a state of direct necessity to use nuclear weapons," he said.
Before making such a decision, Medvedev wrote, President Vladimir Putin "always relies on a comprehensive analysis of all factors" and weighs the response against the actual harm suffered.
Medvedev invoked the 1996 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the legality of nuclear weapons. He argued that the court contemplates a scenario in which a nuclear state's survival is at stake, and that international law does not bar such a state from using nuclear weapons to save itself. Such use, he said, would be neither a crime under international law nor a breach of any international legal regime.
He argued that Russia's nuclear doctrine does not directly provide for preventive use, but that Western deliveries of nuclear weapons to Kyiv, whether open or covert, could push Russia into a preemptive decision. He added that large-scale use of non-nuclear means capable of causing catastrophes could also be grounds for a Russian preemptive nuclear strike.
If the conditions set out in the doctrine are met, Medvedev said, the head of state is "not only entitled but obliged" to use nuclear weapons. "Kyiv and its sponsors should have no dangerous illusions," he stressed.
Medvedev branded German and NATO efforts to join nuclear deterrence "flawed," arguing that NATO's nuclear sharing is not a generally accepted reading of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which he described as self-sufficient but weakened by selective enforcement.
He also claimed the United States attacked Iran under the pretext of defending the nonproliferation regime, even though Tehran has shown its commitment to it. That, he added, reflects "double standards" and geopolitical motives.
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